MSC announces tennis tournament brackets

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Mid-South Conference officials released the 2020-21 MSC Men’s Tennis Tournament bracket Tuesday following the conclusion of the conference’s regular season.
Cumberland received a bye for the opening round in the tournament as the three seed and will take on the winner of the Thomas More vs. Shawnee State Opening Round match.
The tournament begins with three opening-round matches on Thursday afternoon in Owensboro, Kentucky.
Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) enters the tournament as the No. 1 overall seed after taking the MSC regular-season championship.
The Blue Raiders (13-1, 10-0 MSC) are set to face the winner of the first opening-round match between No. 8-seeded Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) (3-9, 3-7 MSC) and No. 9-seeded Bethel (Tenn.) (2-11, 2-8 MSC).
No. 2 seed Cumberlands (Ky.) (16-2, 9-1 MSC) takes on the winner of the second opening round match between No. 7-seeded Pikeville (Ky.) (4-6, 4-6 MSC) and No. 10-seeded Georgetown (Ky.) (1-12, 1-9 MSC).
No. 3 seed Cumberland (Tenn.) (10-5, 8-2 MSC) faces the winner of the final opening-round match between No. 6-seeded Thomas More (Ky.) (5-9, 5-5 MSC) and No. 11-seeded Shawnee State (Ohio) (2-13, 0-10 MSC).
No. 4 seed Martin Methodist (Tenn.) (7-4, 7-3 MSC) and No. 5 seed Campbellsville (Ky.) (9-6, 6-4 MSC) are set to face off in the quarterfinals on Friday.
Cumberland’s women received a bye as the fifth seed in the tournament and will take on fourth-seeded Georgetown in the quarterfinals.
The tournament will start with three opening-round matches this afternoon in Owensboro, Ky.
Cumberlands (Ky.) enters the tournament as the No. 1 overall seed after taking the MSC regular-season championship. The Patriots (17-2, 10-0 MSC) are set to face the winner of the first opening-round match between No. 8-seeded Pikeville (Ky.) (4-8, 2-8 MSC) and No. 9-seeded Martin Methodist (Tenn.) (2-10, 2-8 MSC).
No. 2 seed Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) (12-2, 9-1 MSC) takes on the winner of the second opening round match between No. 7-seeded Thomas More (Ky.) (4-10, 4-6 MSC) and No. 10-seeded Bethel (Tenn.) (2-11, 2-8 MSC).
No. 3 seed Campbellsville (Ky.) (15-3, 8-2 MSC) matches up with the winner of the final opening-round match between No. 6-seeded Shawnee State (Ohio) (6-8, 4-6 MSC) and No. 11-seeded Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) (1-11, 1-9 MSC).
No. 4 seed Georgetown (Ky.) (9-4, 7-3 MSC) faces No. 5 seed Cumberland (Tenn.) (9-6, 6-4 MSC) in the quarterfinals on Friday.
Both tournament champions will earn the conference’s automatic bid to the NAIA National Championships.
