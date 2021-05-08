MSC baseball teams play for Woody Hunt Trophy

Cumberland baseball coach Woody Hunt has been a staple around the NAIA and, in particular, the Mid-South Conference for decades.
In 40 seasons, Hunt led Cumberland to three NAIA national championships (2004, 2010, 2014) and a pair of runner-up finishes (1995, 2006). He completes his legendary career with a 1,630-774-5 overall record.
Hunt also led Cumberland to seven Mid-South Conference regular-season titles and six tournament championships.
While Hunt announced his retirement earlier this season effective at the end of the 2021 season, the Mid-South Conference has made sure that Coach Woody Hunt’s name will be part of the MSC Tournament for years to come.
Mid-South Conference commissioner Eric Ward announced this week the MSC baseball tournament championship trophy will bear Hunt’s name beginning with the 2021 championship.
“Coach Hunt is a true gentleman and one of the greatest coaches at any level of collegiate baseball,” Ward said. “It is fitting to put his name on our championship trophy considering he loved tournament baseball.”
“We wish Coach Hunt well in his retirement,” Ward added. “We look forward to many more years of him coming to our baseball tournament and presenting this trophy to future championship teams.”
“I am extremely honored and humbled for the conference to rename the trophy after myself,” Hunt said. “The Mid-South Conference and NAIA communities have overwhelmed me with support throughout my career and this past year and I am grateful for that.”
The Mid-South Conference Tournament began yesterday at Bowling Green (Ky.) Ballpark.
The tournament concludes on Sunday with the presentation of the Wood Hunt Baseball Championship Trophy presented to the winning team.
