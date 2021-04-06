Mid-South Conference officials released the 2020-21 MSC Volleyball Tournament bracket Saturday following the conclusion of the regular season.
Cumberland is the No. 7 seed and will face the No. 10 seed the University of the Cumberlands in the opening round at noon Thursday.
Cumberland and the University of the Cumberlands played each other on March 6 inside the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena where the Phoenix posted a three-set sweep. The Patriots and Phoenix went deep in the first set with CU coming out on top 27-25 and Cumberland handled the Patriots convincingly in the next two sets.
The winner of the match will face No. 2 seed Life on Thursday at 6 p.m.
The three-day tournament begins on Thursday and concludes with the championship match on Saturday.
The tournament begins with the opening round and quarterfinals being contested at Ephram White Gymnasium. The semifinal games and championship match will be contested at Bowling Green High School Arena.
Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) earned the top seed in the twelve-team tournament after winning the regular-season title with a 14-2 conference mark. The Blue Raiders (18-3) face the winner of the opening-round match featuring eight-seeded Bethel (Tenn.) (10-11, 7-9 MSC) and ninth-seeded Thomas More (Ky.) (8-12, 7-9 MSC).
Second-seeded Life (Ga.) (27-9, 11-5) will face the winner of the opening-round match that features seventh-seed Cumberland (Tenn.) (11-17, 8-8 MSC) and No. 10 seed Cumberlands (Ky.) (8-13, 6-10 MSC). The Running Eagles are set to compete in the 6 p.m. CT match.
Third-seeded Georgetown (Ky.) (13-5, 11-5 MSC) faces the winner of the match between sixth-seeded Shawnee State (Ohio) (10-11, 8-8 MSC) and No. 11 seed Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) (16-15, 5-11 MSC). The Tigers await the winner and will compete in the second 6 p.m. CT match.
Fourth-seeded Campbellsville (Ky.) (17-8, 10-6 MSC) gathers the final quarterfinal spot as the Tigers wait to face the winner of fifth-seeded Martin Methodist (Tenn.) (14-8, 9-7 MSC) and No. 12 seed Pikeville (Ky.) (2-17, 0-16 MSC). Campbellsville plays the winner at 3 p.m.
The quarterfinal winners advance to Friday’s semifinal round at noon and 2:30 p.m. The championship match is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Seeding for the tournament is based on the team’s conference winning percentage throughout the 2020-21 regular season. Life and Georgetown tied for second in the standings. Life earned the higher seed based on beating Georgetown once during the regular season.
Shawnee State and Cumberland tied for sixth in the standings. Shawnee State earned the higher seed based on beating Cumberland once during the regular season. Bethel and Thomas More tied for eighth in the standings. Bethel received the higher seed for defeating Thomas More once in the regular season.
Tickets for the opening round and quarterfinals are now available for purchase on the Mid-South Conference website. Semifinal tickets will available once the quarterfinals are over and the semifinal slate is set.
The tournament champion receives the conference’s automatic bid to the NAIA National Tournament. The tournament runner-up will earn the second bid if the regular-season champion wins the tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.