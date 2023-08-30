Once again, the Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners deferred a decision on a 180-home development on Lebanon Road during Monday evening’s meeting.
The commission voted 3-1 to defer a decision on the Bluffs at Cedar Creek, a 180-townhome/villa development, until its following commission meeting.
In the previous meeting, the city commission deferred decision on the development due to concerns over the project’s details.
Civil Site Design Group, a Nashville-based civil engineering group, plans to build the Bluffs at Cedar Creek, on 34 acres north of Lebanon Road and Mebs Court.
The development will have more than 27 acres of total open space, a swimming pool, a pool house, a dog park, a tot lot, an amenity center, and walking trails with benches.
Nathan Quinn — the director of entitlements for Forestar Group, Inc., a Texas-based residential lot development company — said that they will start building more than 100 townhomes for the project’s first phase.
During Monday’s meeting, district 3 commissioner Scott Hefner suggested that commission to apply blasting restrictions for the project, and the commission agreed to amend blasting restrictions into this development.
The commission also discussed with the project’s developers over its impact to its nearby schools — W.A. Wright Elementary School, Mt. Juliet Middle School, Green Hill High School, and Mt. Juliet High School.
Joe Haddix, a principal with Civil Site Design Group, said that they would generate more than 140 new students for W.A. Wright Elementary School, as well as 126 new students for Mt. Juliet Middle School, 501 new students for Mt. Juliet High School, and 146 new students for Green Hill High School.
However, Haddix said that they are uncertain of the projected number of students attending W.A. Wright Elementary School due to Wilson County Schools planning to build Laguardo Elementary School off of Double Log Cabin Road. The Wilson County School Board recently approved on a bid to construct the new school. Wilson County Schools Director Jeff Luttrell said that they plan to build Laguardo Elementary School by 2025.
Mt. Juliet Mayor James Maness left the meeting due to a family emergency during a five-minute recess after sharing discussions over the Bluffs at Cedar Creek with the rest of the city commission for over 25 minutes.
District 1 commissioner Ray Justice suggested that the commission defer so they could go back as a five-person commission and vote on this project.
The commission also approved on an agreement with the Parent Company — a Brentwood-based construction management firm — to set a maximum guaranteed price for Mt. Juliet’s new police headquarters.
The agreement would have the city build the police department’s 45,500-square-foot facility for approximately $7.6 million during the first phase of construction.
Overall costs for the new police headquarters are estimated between $26.3 million and $29.4 million.
The Mt. Juliet Police Department plans to break ground on its new facility this Friday.
“We are excited to provide our officers with a modern, efficient workspace that will enable them to continue serving and protecting our community with utmost dedication,” said Mt. Juliet Police Chief James Hambrick.
