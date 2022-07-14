The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners amended the city’s stormwater fees into its yearly budget during Monday evening’s meeting.
Mt. Juliet’s new stormwater fees start at $500 for plan review fees, specifically with commercial site plants at $125 per acre and residential subdivisions at $75 per lot.
Land disturbance permit rates will start at $250 for residential subdivision sections or commercial sites built in less than an acre and will end at $18,405 for all developments being built in 500 acres or more.
Those new fees also have stormwater erosion control inspection fees set at $500 per residence for residential construction and at $0.17 per square feet of impervious surface for commercial construction.
City officials said that Mt. Juliet’s new land disturbance and erosion control fees would match or slightly exceed the inflationary increases under 20%.
Mt. Juliet had previously increased their stormwater fees by 30% in 2016.
The city is dealing with a projection of losses into its yearly budget, particularly with their stormwater program.
City officials said that a combination of increasing responsibilities for their stormwater program with new and updated state permits, supply chain constraints, and inflationary pressures have put Mt. Juliet’s stormwater program into a funding deficit.
Last May, Mt. Juliet Public Works Director Andy Barlow said that the city’s commercial fees are increasing, but the city’s residential fees are decreasing.
Barlow added that the city has increased its testing requirements for stormwater and has also increased its payroll for its staff. However, the city has also lost its buying power, with the old stormwater rates not being fixed due to inflation.
“We’re at a place where we cannot back up our responsibilities anymore,” said Barlow.
Barlow also said that updating the stormwater fees gives Mt. Juliet “a one-time shot in the arm” at collecting revenue into its capital projects fund.
• The city commission approved on a resolution to proclaim, “Community Strong,” a song written by Mt. Juliet Police Chief James Hambrick, as the official song of Mt. Juliet.
Resident Pete Davis proposed to the city commission to have this song be the official one during its last meeting.
“We are so blessed to have Chief Hambrick as our police chief in so many ways,” said Davis.
Davis attended Hambrick’s album release party for his CD, entitled, “Somebody’s Got to Tell Them,” at the Hilton Garden Inn near Providence Parkway on June 25.
Davis said that when Hambrick performed “Community Strong” at the event, the song stood out to him.
Hambrick thought the song would make Mt. Juliet’s 50th anniversary celebration at Charlie Daniels Park even more special than it is.
“If you look at the Mt. Juliet Police Department’s website, you’ll notice that their tagline is Community Strong,” said Davis.
Davis said that he did some research to see if Mt. Juliet had any other official songs prior to that meeting and realized that they did not.
“Having ‘Community Strong’ as our official song would mark our 50th anniversary as a very special one for us,” said Davis.
