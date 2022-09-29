The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a preliminary master development plan for a new subdivision on Benders Ferry Road.
Meritage Homes Corporation, a publicly traded real estate development company and the subdivision’s developer, originally proposed to build 210 homes for the development to the Mt. Juliet Planning Commission in April. However, the planning commission rejected that proposal.
Meritage Homes then filed a lawsuit against the city of Mt. Juliet stating that the development met subdivision requirements and Wilson County zoning stipulations.
The group originally did not include annexation into the development. However, Meritage Homes continued to work with the city and decided to include annexation and 144 additional housing units into their new plan.
The new plan includes frontage on York Road and having the homes built on approximately 161 acres.
“We are obligated to go through the process with the applicant on this development,” said MT. Juliet Mayor James Maness.
Maness said that developments like the Benders Ferry subdivision are unique in the fact that when they are on the edge of the city, it is one of those situations in which Mt. Juliet says no to a certain project, yet a certain developer would still propose it to Wilson County lawmakers.
Last June, the Mt. Juliet Planning Commission forwarded a positive recommendation of 6-1 on the updated plan to the board of commissioners.
In Monday’s meeting, resident Kathleen Herbert said that the development would impact the traffic on Benders Ferry Road.
“There are people who use this road as a shortcut from State Route 109 to Burton Road to Davis Corner Road and to Mays Chapel Road,” said Herbert.
Herbert said that residents in Benders Ferry are already dealing with the blocked traffic whenever Joy Church holds services on Saturdays, Sundays and Wednesdays.
“The intersection at Benders Ferry and Lebanon Road is a congested nightmare every morning and afternoon and whenever the church is meeting,” said Herbert.
Herbert asked the city commission to make decisions in the best interest of their residents, especially those on Benders Ferry Road.
“We feel like this subdivision should not be built until Benders Ferry and Lebanon Road are widened with shoulders,” said Herbert.
Herbert and three other residents voiced their concerns over the whole development.
Resident Claudia Richardson said that there are only two entrances into Benders Ferry Road, and there is no other in and out on this project.
She said this causes logistical problems for the city’s emergency services.
“It would just make sense to have another in and out toward York Road,” said Richardson.
District 4 Commissioner Jennifer Milele said that the project will widen Benders Ferry Road all the way to Lebanon Road with a three-lane roadway and will also include a right-turn lane on Lebanon Road.
District 2 Commissioner Bill Trivett assured individuals that the road widening will happen first before the developers start working on the subdivision.
District 3 Commissioner Scott Hefner said that the city’s emergency services will have the ability to gain access to the development off of York Road.
