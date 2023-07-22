The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission approved a 170-home development to be located on Lebanon Road during Thursday evening’s meeting.
The planning commission forwarded a positive recommendation on the Bluffs at Cedar Creek to the Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners.
The Bluffs at Cedar Creek, a townhome/villa development, will be built on approximately 34 acres north of Lebanon Road and west of Meb Court.
It will have more than 27 acres of total open space, a swimming pool, a pool house, a dog park, a tot lot, an amenity center, and walking trails with benches.
Last April, Civil Site Design Group — a Nashville-based civil engineering group — presented the project to the planning commission.
However, the planning commission rejected the development’s land use plan amendment.
District 1 commissioner Ray Justice suggested that the city commission go over the amendment during last Monday’s board meeting. The city commission voted 3-2 to classify the land use plan as a multi-family residential development.
The city commission also agreed to revert the land use plan back to its original designation as a thoroughfare commercial and low-density residential development if the planning commission rejects a preliminary master development plan for the Bluffs at Cedar Creek.
During Thursday’s meeting, Mt. Juliet Planning and Zoning Director Jill Johnson went over the changes and modifications that the developers have made for the project, including the removal of the front-loaded villas on the development’s north end.
She said that the developers wanted to have 10 to 15 townhome units be on top of the commercial buildings.
Johnson also said that the city’s planning staff wants to make sure the exact number of those units is nailed down before the developers present the project to the city commission.
Nathan Quinn, the director of entitlements for Forestar Group, Inc. (a Texas-based residential lot development company), presented the changes that the developers made on the development’s commercial parcels.
He said that they extended a greenway to tie in with the north end of the development.
“We thought that if we are going to put this greenway into this side of the property as the adjacent commercial properties are being developed, it will give all the citizens of Mt. Juliet an opportunity to walk along the bluff,” said Quinn.
Quinn also said that they wanted to turn the project’s central road into a pedestrian boulevard.
“We want people to be able to come home and drive into the rear of their houses and come out of their front doors with their kids and their dogs and have them enjoy their peace of minds while walking on this boulevard,” said Quinn.
Mt. Juliet Mayor James Maness was concerned about bringing the residential and the commercial parcels together for the Bluffs at Cedar Creek.
Quinn said the developers do not want to have the construction of the parcels as the primary entrance, because they want to focus more on building the residential portions of the development.
“We are willing to commit on completing the commercial side of the project in a future phase,” said Quinn.
