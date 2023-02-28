The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission unanimously approved a 192-home subdivision near Curd Road during its Thursday meeting.
The commission forwarded a positive recommendation on Tomlinson Pointe to the Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners.
Last September, the planning commission approved an amendment to allow more secondary material on the houses. Then, the Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners approved the amendment last October.
During Thursday’s meeting, the commission required developers to revise the street layout from a grid-like arrangement to one of numerous cul-de-sacs and increase the lot arrangement to an average lot area of 11,500 feet.
The planning commission also required developers to reduce the number of houses from 218 to 192, to allow more than 14 houses on a cul-de-sac on the two sections of Tomlinson Pointe as long as the pavement width is 24 feet, and to reduce the subdivision’s density to 2.16 units per acre.
Toll Southeast LP Company, Inc. — Tomlinson Pointe’s developer — will meet all of Mt. Juliet’s requirements in order to make multiple changes to this subdivision.
Mt. Juliet Planning Director Jennifer Hamblen said that the developers are meeting city regulations regarding having more than 14 lots on a cul-de-sac, but they have also exceeded the total number of houses in the subdivision.
City engineer Shane Shamanur said that the developers are following Mt. Juliet’s request to have a wider roadway cross-section at 4 feet for the development.
“They are keeping the topographical features of the area by eliminating the cross-connection to Curd Road,” said Shamanur.
Kirsten Adamson-Tellez — an engineer for Lose Design, a civil engineering firm and Tomlinson Pointe’s engineer — said that they have crossed a lot of water features on the project’s original layout while having more lots but in smaller sizes.
She said that they are not crossing as many water features on Tomlinson Pointe’s new layout, and that it will help protect the environment.
Planning commission chairman Luke Winchester was concerned about how the subdivision would accommodate to school buses coming in and out of Tomlinson Pointe.
Adamson-Tellez said that all of the cul-de-sacs follow Mt. Juliet’s standards in allowing large vehicles, such as fire trucks and school buses, to fit into subdivisions.
“Typically, when we do our layouts for our subdivisions, we usually run a fire truck through them and make sure if it can fit, and if a fire truck can fit, then, normally your school bus can fit as well,” said Adamson-Tellez.
However, Winchester was still skeptical over how the school buses would fit into certain areas of Tomlinson Pointe.
Hamblen suggested that the developers can reach out to Wilson County Schools and get their opinions by using their school buses to run through the subdivision.
She said that the planning commission can make a condition that the developers run a bus around Tomlinson Pointe.
Hamblen also suggested that the planning commission make conditions on Tomlinson Pointe to identify three additional houses as critical façade houses and to keep the subdivision’s elevation sheets on record so that they could have correct verbiage on this plan.
