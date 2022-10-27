MT. JULIET COMMISSION PHOTO

The Mt. Juliet High School and Green Hill High School football programs will face off on Friday night at Green Hill, with the Mayor’s Cup on the line. Green Hill won the inaugural contest between the city rivals last season.

 Miguel Detillier/For the Democrat

The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a preliminary master development plan for a 354-home subdivision on Benders Ferry Road at its meeting on Monday evening.

The commission approved the subdivision on first reading last month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.