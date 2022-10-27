The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a preliminary master development plan for a 354-home subdivision on Benders Ferry Road at its meeting on Monday evening.
The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a preliminary master development plan for a 354-home subdivision on Benders Ferry Road at its meeting on Monday evening.
The commission approved the subdivision on first reading last month.
The subdivision will be built on approximately 161 acres and will also be rezoned to Mt. Juliet’s single family residential planned unit development (RS-20).
During last month’s meeting, Mt. Juliet Mayor James Maness said that if the city commission did not approve the development, the developers would still propose it to Wilson County lawmakers with no road improvements.
The city commission confirmed that the project will widen Benders Ferry Road all the way to Lebanon Road with a three-lane roadway and will also include a right turn lane on the street in the same meeting.
District 2 Commissioner Bill Trivett said that the road widening will happen first, before developers can begin working on the subdivision.
During Monday’s meeting, they decided to amend a condition to include an emergency gate on York Road into the ordinance. The commission voted 4-1 to amend the change.
The Mt. Juliet Public Works Department, the Mt. Juliet Fire Department, and the Mt. Juliet Police Department will only use the emergency gate.
The city commission also unanimously approved Tomlinson Pointe, a 218-home subdivision on Curd Road, on a second reading.
Tomlinson Pointe will build 50% of the homes with 100% brick or stone and 50% of the homes with a minimum of 25-50% secondary materials.
The subdivision’s facades will contain no more than 10% fiber cement siding on all houses.
Toll Southeast LP Company Inc. — Tomlinson Pointe’s developer — is required to not include a two-house plan and elevation be sited and either next to or across the street from one another.
The city commission also unanimously approved 235 additional apartments for the Village at Pleasant Grove on a second reading.
There will be 11.75 acres that will be rezoned on the mixed-use development’s western edge to the city’s commercial mixed-use planned unit development (CMU-PUD).
Last November, the city commission approved the Village at Pleasant Grove by rezoning it to a planned-unit development.
It will now have 510 apartments alongside office space, retail outlets and restaurants to be built near the Church at Pleasant Grove.
Papa Joe’s House, a temporary lodging facility for families visiting patients with heart failure, will be part of the development’s second phase.
The city commission also presented the Mayor’s Cup to the Mt. Juliet High and the Green Hill High football teams.
The two teams will face each other for the Mayor’s Cup on Friday at Green Hill High School.
Last year, the Hawks overcame a 21-7 deficit to defeat Mt. Juliet in the first matchup between the two schools.
Maness said that while the Mt. Juliet/Green Hill rivalry has yet to be a storied one, last year’s game was one of the most exciting high-school football games he has ever witnessed.
“This game will have more than just bragging rights,” said Maness. “It will decide the winner for Region 5-5A.”
