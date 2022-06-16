The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners approved the city’s yearly budget on its first reading at Monday night’s meeting.
The city’s total budget is $53 million. Of that total, $24 million is for personnel and operating expenses, and $29 million is for capital items, including roadway projects, vehicles, buildings, and equipment.
The budget will go through some changes before its second reading.
The city commission amended an additional amount of $353,000 into the city’s budget to increase salaries for city employees. That increase would also raise the Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) from 6% to 8%.
District 3 Commissioner Scott Hefner suggested that the city bring in more revenue for city employees, particularly those who have more than three years of work experience.
Hefner used the Mt. Juliet Police Department as an example off how the city of Mt. Juliet can raise salaries for experienced city officials.
He said that the police department has a lot of experienced police officers who are leaving for other agencies.
Hefner pointed out that whether Mt. Juliet police officers have one or 10 years of experience, they are placed in the third tier. He recommended to have those officers be placed in the fifth tier as part of the changes into the city’s budget on second reading.
- In other business, the city commission approved a resolution to rename Wilfong Parkway to Summit Boulevard.
Summit Boulevard, as part of the Beckwith West interchange developments off-site improvements with construction of the new HCA Healthcare facility, has previously been accepted as a city street.
The city commission also approved on an agreement with the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) to widen Pleasant Grove Road, South Mt. Juliet Road, and East Division Street.
Pleasant Grove Road is to be widened to a four-lane, median-divided roadway from Old Pleasant Grove Road to Central Pike, while South Mt. Juliet Road would be widened to a five or six-lane, median-divided roadway from Providence Way to south of Central Pike. East Division Street would be widened to a four-lane roadway from North Mt. Juliet Road to east of Golden Bear Gateway.
The city of Mt. Juliet will provide 100% funding for all pre-construction phases for Pleasant Grove Road’s widening. City staff will also add this project to the Greater Nashville Regional Council (GNRC) 2045 Regional Transportation Plan (RTP) and Transportation Improvement Program (TIP).
TDOT and the Federal Highway Safety Administration (FHSA) will provide funding for the right-of-way and construction phases on South Mt. Juliet Road’s widening. Mt. Juliet plans to fund $17 million on the right-of-way funding, with 80% of the funds coming from the FHSA and 20% from TDOT.
The city will also provide 100% funding from Amazon’s $7-million contribution for all pre-construction phases on East Division Street’s widening. City staff will also add that widening project to the GNRC 2045 Regional Transportation Plan and Transportation Improvement Program.
Mt. Juliet could apply for and receive grant funding from the GNRC to cover construction costs on the widening of Pleasant Grove Road and East Division Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.