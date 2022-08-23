The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission issued an approval for a development that will consist of 235 apartments for the Village at Pleasant Grove at its meeting on Thursday evening.
The commission forwarded a positive recommendation on rezoning additional acreage for the development to the Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners.
The rezone would consist of 11.75 acres on the project’s western edge from a residential development (RS-40) to a commercial mixed-use planned unit development (CMU-PUD).
City staff indicated that the rezoning increases the area of the project from 21 acres to 32.72 acres. Those individuals also indicated that it increases the square footage of the commercial properties from 111,500 square feet to 159,500 square feet.
Last November, the city commission approved the Village at Pleasant Grove on a rezoning to a planned-unit development.
The mixed-use development will now have 510 apartments alongside office space, retail outlets, and restaurants to be built near the Church at Pleasant Grove.
Imagine1 Company partner Matt Gardner said that the company wanted to increase the square footage of the development’s main retail outlet to 214,000 square feet.
“We feel that this reconfiguration and expanded square footage and expanded commercial space will go to the heart of the project for us,” said Gardner.
Imagine1 has previously built Vintage Station North, a transit-oriented development with more than 220 apartments and townhouses on North Mt. Juliet Road and East Division Street, near the train station. The company is currently working on a collaboration with Lineberry Developments to build a new town center for Mt. Juliet.
Gardner said that they were approached by Lillian Baretta, who owns a property near the Village at Pleasant Grove, to provide additional acreage so that Papa Joe’s House, a temporary lodging facility for families visiting patients with heart failure, will be part of the development’s second phase.
“They told us they would love to sell their land as part of a deal to help them see the facility,” said Gardner.
Baretta has tried for several years to have Papa Joe’s House be built on the development. She wanted this facility to be built as an honor to her husband, Joe, who passed away from heart failure in 2016.
Two acres of land was donated for Papa Joe’s House two years ago.
Papa Joe’s House is part of the Joe Baretta Foundation, a foundation that provides emergency housing, emotional support, and stability in crisis for advanced heart failure patients and their families.
Gardner said that Papa Joe’s House provides services for certain types of cardiac patients who must remain close to the Vanderbilt Medical Center.
Imagine1 plans on working on the design for Papa Joe’s House’s.
The company also proposed to add 20 townhomes and 225 flats into the development.
Gardner said that they will also work on dedicating half of the right-of-way plans alongside the Mt. Juliet Public Works Department on Pleasant Grove Road for the development.
However, resident Ben Reed expressed concern that road widenings for projects like the Village at Pleasant Grove Road ruins Mt. Juliet’s traffic flow.
“It takes about 40 minutes to commute from Stewarts Ferry Road to Interstate 40 in the morning,” said Reed. “It’s ridiculous.”
