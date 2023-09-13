The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners approved a new downtown district on first vote during Monday evening’s commission meeting.
The commission voted unanimously on the $150-million development that would be located near North Mt. Juliet Road, East Hill Street and East Caldwell Street.
Lineberry Properties and Imagine1Company plan to build this new district, which will include a town center, a new city hall, a fire station, and a mixed-use space consisting of approximately 255 residential units. It will also include five restaurants, three retail outlets, a grocery store, two offices and a city-owned parking lot.
Lineberry owns five of the eight acres where the development would be built. Mt. Juliet owns the other three, housing the current city hall and several other buildings.
The developers plan to build Mt. Juliet’s new city hall as the project’s first phase.
However, area residents, including Karen Sweet, expressed concerns over losing their houses due to the city’s new district. Sweet, who lives on East Caldwell Street, said that her neighbors were not even aware about the development.
She lamented that it would bring devastating consequences to a neighborhood that she considers quiet and peaceful. Sweet also feels that the city commission has lost its way in regard to the placement of the new city hall.
“You’re not even planning on having city hall on North Mt. Juliet Road,” said Sweet. “It’s going to be smothered in between a four-story building and a little storefront.”
District 1 Commissioner Ray Justice shared those concerns by insisting that the nearby properties should be included in the development.
“You’ve got some people here that are concerned that their quality of life is going to be hurt, and it might also help that they also want their property values to go up due to the project’s commercial components,” said Justice.
He also said that while the quality of life for these residents may not be the same as it was prior to the development, they could get more money for their existing properties.
Justice suggested the developers expand the district’s overlay.
Imagine1Company co-founder Matt Gardner said that the company is open to reopening the development, as well as its site plan.
However, District 3 Commissioner Scott Hefner said that reopening the development and its site plan puts the developers at a disadvantage, because it does not give homeowners an opportunity to be part of these negotiations.
“The leverage that is lost with these homeowners is that they don’t have the right to reopen the PUD (planned unit development),” said Hefner.
Justice said they should give approval the development first and give the developers 30 days to get in contact with current homeowners near the property.
District 4 Commissioner Jennifer Milele said the further the conversation goes over Mt. Juliet’s new district, the more complicated the plan gets.
Hefner said they should think about the methodology over the property values near the development after first reading.
The commission eventually agreed to evaluate the properties of current homeowners near the development.
They also agreed to go over the project again by Oct. 23.
