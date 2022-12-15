The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a new public works and engineering facility near Clemmons Road during its meeting on Monday evening.
The board unanimously voted to purchase 10 acres of land from Charles and Jeff Rowlett and John and Floyd Fisher for $1.3 million.
During its previous meeting, the city commission deferred on the ordinance.
This ordinance would allow the public works and engineering department to expand its services with the new facility.
The department’s new facility will replace much of the department’s current facilities, which are located on East Hill Street.
Mt. Juliet currently owns property south of 620 Clemmons Road for use and storage by the public works and engineering department, which is also used for other city purposes.
The Clemmons Road corridor is near the geographic center of Mt. Juliet.
City officials said that the corridor provides a strategic place for much of the city’s future needs across many developments.
During Monday’s meeting, District 1 Commissioner Ray Justice said that purchasing 10 acres of land gives the Rowletts a 12-month window to sell the remaining 14.7 acres to Mt. Juliet for $1.6 million.
Justice explained that the commission wants to get to the point where they can actually purchase the 10 acres and protect it for the next 12 months so that if they actually decide that it is a good fit for what they want to use later on down the road. Then, they can go through the budget process as they normally do.
District 4 commissioner Jennifer Milele suggested that the city should have a separate option to purchase the remaining 14.7 acres north of Mt. Juliet-owned property due to the cost of fill dirt for the public works and engineering department’s future site. Milele explained that it would be more costly for Mt. Juliet to use the fill material on the 10 acres near Clemmons Road, compared to using dirt on the 24.7 acres of land near the street.
They unanimously voted to amend an option to purchase the remaining 14.7 acres near Clemmons Road into the ordinance.
The commission also approved an ordinance to add six firefighter/advanced emergency medical technician (AEMT)/paramedic positions for the Mt. Juliet Fire Department and Mt. Juliet Emergency Medical Services. The fire department indicated that those positions will cover staffing shortages as needed during the year.
The city commission also celebrated 50 years of Mt. Juliet’s incorporation with a reception before Monday’s meeting. Mt. Juliet was officially incorporated as a city on Dec. 12, 1972. On that day, N.C. Hibbett was sworn in as the first mayor of Mt. Juliet.
At the reception, the city commission honored this historic moment by presenting newspaper clippings of the city’s incorporation; scrapbook photos of the Mt. Juliet Christmas Parade in 1992, 1996, and 1999; a 1969 map of the city; a photo of Mt. Juliet High School’s senior class of 1972; and the city’s proclamation to celebrate 50 years of incorporation on Dec. 12, 2022.
They also acknowledged Pokrovsk, Ukraine, as Mt. Juliet’s sister city during the reception.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.