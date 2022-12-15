MT. JULIET BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS MEETING PHOTO

A proclamation recognizing Mt. Juliet’s 50 years of incorporation was issued at a reception that was held prior to Monday evening’s Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners meeting.

 Miguel Detillier/For the Democrat

The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a new public works and engineering facility near Clemmons Road during its meeting on Monday evening.

The board unanimously voted to purchase 10 acres of land from Charles and Jeff Rowlett and John and Floyd Fisher for $1.3 million.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.