MT. JULIET — The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners approved its redistricting at its meeting on Monday evening.
The group voted unanimously on the redrawing of its four voting districts on the second reading.
District 4, the fastest growing district in the city, will currently include everything south of Interstate-40, with District 3 moving across the interstate due to its population growth.
District 2 will expand south, whereas District 1, the northernmost district, will expand east and south.
Each district will have its population into the upper-9000s respectively in Mt. Juliet’s new district map.
The city commission discussed some minor changes regarding its second redistricting option on different neighborhoods moving to each district.
Those changes include the Woodridge neighborhood moving into District 1 in a new version of their second proposal compared to being in District 3 in the original proposal.
Mt. Juliet’s revised proposal also includes Juliet Drive being moved to District 1 and Moreland Farms being moved to District 3.
“If it was a perfect world, I would say District 2 needs to be the biggest district in Mt. Juliet, because it’s land-locked and it has a lack of growth,” said Mt. Juliet Mayor James Maness. “In a perfect world, I would also say District 4 needs to be as small as possible.”
Mt. Juliet City Manager Kenny Martin said that the whole city appreciates Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Data Administration, Rob Ealy and Mt Juliet’s information technology department for their redistricting efforts behind the scenes.
In other business, the city commission also unanimously passed a preliminary master development plan for the Village at Pleasant Grove on second reading.
The Village at Pleasant Grove, a mixed-use development located near the Church at Pleasant Grove, will feature 275 apartment units in three residential buildings, and there is office space, retail outlets, and restaurants planned for four commercial buildings.
The development has a total of 110,000 square feet, and its residential density measures at 13 units per acre.
Planned amenities will include a pool for the multi-family buildings in a courtyard between buildings F and G, a dog park, a fitness center, a community room, shared workspaces, and a village green area.
Imagine1 Company — which is a residential, hospitality, and retail property-development company, and the project’s developers — said that those amenities will be contained within the buildings.
The area for these amenities will be at a minimum of 5,500 square feet.
The city commission also unanimously passed an amendment to revise its laws for liquor stores.
The revisions include eliminating residency requirements and bi-annual renewals for liquor stores and having them provide no more than six retail liquor licenses when issuing one for each 8,000 retailers.
The city used to require liquor-store owners to either be residents of Mt. Juliet over the past two years or be citizens of Wilson County over the last five years and also required each liquor-store owner to seek a new certificate of compliance every two months from the day that the certificate is issued.
Mt. Juliet City Attorney Gino Marchetti said that residency requirements and bi-annual renewals for liquor stores do not apply to state law.
