The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the rezoning of the Village at Pleasant Grove at its meeting on Monday evening.
The Village at Pleasant Grove, a mixed-use development plan located near the Church at Pleasant Grove Road, will be rezoned to a planned-unit development.
There will be 275 apartments along with office space, retail outlets and restaurants built into the project.
The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission gave a positive recommendation on the rezoning to the board of commissioners two weeks ago.
The Village at Pleasant Grove will have a total of 110,000 square feet, including eight buildings.
Imagine1 Company — a residential, hospitality and retail property development company — is the project’s developer. Imagine1 Company also worked on Vintage Station North, a transit-oriented development with 220 apartments and townhouses on North Mt. Juliet Road and East Division Street (located near Mt. Juliet Station, a train station).
Imagine1 Company Partner Matt Gardner said that the Village at Pleasant Grove will be similar to Vintage Station North, minus the townhouses.
Gardner also asked for a 10-% variance on the development’s façade.
“We are looking at utilizing a white brick with accent, particularly with the metal panels,” Gardner said.
District 2 Commissioner Bill Trivett asked about the development’s security, especially at night.
Gardner assured the commissioners that if Imagine1 notices some wrongdoing or crime at this development, they will provide security guards there.
The commissioners discussed with Gardner off-site road improvements associated with the project. Interim road upgrades near the Village at Pleasant Grove include the Pleasant Grove widening and the new Central Pike interchange.
Each apartment unit in the Village at Pleasant Grove rents for approximately $1,700, according to Gardner.
He also said that the development will be more expensive to build than Vintage Station North because of its amenities, office buildings, restaurants and more. A pool, a fitness center, and a community room are some of those amenities, which was approved by the city staff.
The city board approved the inclusion of a dog park to the development, and it also approved to have Imagine1 comply to the city’s blasting standards and also to having a monitoring company for the project’s general contractor.
The board of commissioners also approved variances to allow alcohol sales within 500 feet of the Church at Pleasant Grove Road and to exclude the church’s signage from the plan’s off-site calculations.
Gardner said that Imagine1 does not anticipate any burning for their property.
District 4 Commissioner Jennifer Milele asked if there was going to be a sidewalk from the Church at Pleasant Grove Road going to the development.
Gardner answered by confirming that they will include a sidewalk to connect with the church.
Gardner also said that they worked carefully with the church’s lead pastor, Andrew Wharton, over this part of the project for more than a year.
“We had a shared vision on making the church be front and center as part of the community of this development,” Gardner said. “Our restaurant and commercial tenants would love for all of those folks to come out and go straight over in the same way the residents would come to those tenants.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.