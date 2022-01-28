The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners approved three transportation grants to be amended into their 2021-22 budget at its meeting on Monday evening.
The board voted unanimously to appropriate funds for the city’s design and construction of three capital projects.
The city of Mt. Juliet will use these funds to provide upgrades and improvements on Mt. Juliet Road, Town Center Trail, and for traffic signals.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation rewarded Mt. Juliet officials more than $4.5 million in grant awards for all three projects two weeks ago.
The Town Center Trail development and the city’s traffic-signal improvements and upgrades will also be funded under TDOT’s Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement (CMAQ).
The city of Mt. Juliet plans to reconstruct the existing sidewalks along North Mt. Juliet Road from Old Lebanon Dirt Road to Weston Drive, with six-foot wide sidewalks to comply to Americans with Disabilities (ADA) standards.
They were awarded with this redevelopment through the American Rescue Plan Act last July.
Mt. Juliet Public Works Deputy Director Matthew White said that the public works department went over an ADA Transition Plan two years ago and concluded that every sidewalk on Mt. Juliet Road did not meet ADA guidelines.
“The main issue of those sidewalks was that the cross slope was too steep,” said White. “If somebody is in a wheelchair while crossing these sidewalks, he is hitching back into the roadway.”
White also said that the city was mandated to come up with a plan to accommodate the ADA so that it could retain federal funding for future transportation projects by 2019.
“Anything that was constructed over the past 10 years is ADA-certified,” said White.
The cost of the reconstruction is $704,157.
They will also plan on building a 10-foot-wide greenway trail along West Division Street from South Greenhill Road to Mt. Juliet Elementary School.
It will also provide bicycle and pedestrian access for residents around Willoughby Station Boulevard and Mount Vernon Lane.
The cost of building the greenway trail is more than $1.2 million.
The city of Mt. Juliet will also install fiber optic communication lines along Mt. Juliet Road from Mt. Juliet City Hall to Lebanon Road in order to allow advance signal operations while providing various upgrades to the existing traffic signals along the corridor.
Construction for these upgrades cost more than $78,000.
“The upgrades will allow us to control the signals in real time,” said White.
All of the projects will meet the Federal Highway Administration’s Buy America requirements for any steel or iron materials incorporated into those developments.
Public Works Director Andy Barlow and the board of commissioners all credited White for his involvement in Mt. Juliet being able to receive the grant applications for the three capital projects.
“I’m very proud of the work he’s doing, along with the assistance we have been getting as well,” said Barlow. “We’ve had a lot of needs for this city, and we are going to go for every grant application we can go for.”
White said that the city of Mt. Juliet will update its development track with those new projects.
