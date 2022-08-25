The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners unanimously approved two transportation projects during its meeting on Monday.
They unanimously voted (4-0) on a budget amendment to appropriate funds for the design of the Pleasant Grove Road widening project and the construction of the Lebanon Road slip ramp at Golden Bear Gateway.
The amendment increases Mt. Juliet’s spending on both projects to more than $539,000.
City officials said that the city and TTL, Inc. — a Nashville-based civil engineering company — are both nearing completion of the Pleasant Grove Road widening development’s planning phase and that the city is interested in continuing its work on the project’s preliminary and final design phases.
The Mt. Juliet Public Works Department requested to have the funds for the widening to be increased by $264,000.
The slip-ramp project will have a right-turn slip ramp constructed on Lebanon Road, whereas the Pleasant Grove Road widening development will consist of the street being widened to a four-lane, median-divided roadway from Old Pleasant Grove Road to Central Pike.
City officials said that realigning the roadway will improve the existing geometric deficiencies.
They indicated that the construction of the slip ramp was originally a condition of approval of the proposed development at 10,000 Lebanon Road, with the city of Mt. Juliet contributing $150,000 toward the project, but the developers failed to move forward with the development.
However, city officials thought the slip ramp would greatly improve traffic at the intersection, and they were able to get the public works department to go over construction of the development with city funds.
The department also contributed to the slip-ramp project by requesting their budget on the project to be increased from $125,000 to $400,000.
Construction costs for a slip lane on Lebanon Road is more than $275,000.
Mt. Juliet Public Works Director Andy Barlow said that it is the department’s opinion that the construction costs will be completely on the developers. However, he added the developers do have value in this project, especially with its design.
“We felt like (it’s) in the best interest of the city of Mt. Juliet and the motoring public to improve Lebanon Road,” said Barlow. “Even if the improvement costs the city more, the value we find to the motoring public over that time frame will pay dividends for us.”
He added that the department’s involvement in the development could help it gain the right-of-way plan at no cost and help the developers finish the project’s design at no cost.
The city commission unanimously decided to amend a condition into the ordinance that Mt. Juliet does not spend any money on the project until the right-of-way plans are dedicated to the city.
Barlow estimated the right-of-way plans would cost more than $100,000.
District 3 Commissioner Scott Hefner inquired as to when the project would be completed.
“We are expecting to start this project in about two months, and I don’t think it would take two or three months to complete it, and so the project would be completed in six months,” said Barlow.
