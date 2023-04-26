The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners revised its urban growth boundary (UGB) plan during Monday evening’s meeting.
The commission unanimously voted in favor of a resolution to support revisions on Mt. Juliet’s UGB map.
The city commission added more than 198 parcels into the city’s urban growth boundary. Those parcels of land include parts of Lebanon Road, Hickory Hills and Posey Hill Road.
The city commission plans to send their proposed UGB map to the Wilson County Commission for approval.
During Monday’s meeting, district 1 commissioner Ray Justice suggested to incorporate the Cedar Creek Yacht Club into the urban growth boundary. Justice shared that putting the yacht club into the city’s urban growth boundary gives Mt. Juliet an advantage, because it is one of the city’s commercial properties.
“If we were annexed there, we would get the sales tax off of that,” said Justice.
He also said that annexing the Cedar Creek Yacht Club into the city allows the property to have access to both Mt. Juliet’s emergency services and Wilson County’s emergency services.
Justice noted that the boat house in the Cedar Creek Yacht Club even counts as a commercial property.
“They have over 500 boats there, and each of the boats generates money to our city with every monthly boat rental,” said Justice.
The city commission voted 4-1 to include the Cedar Creek Yacht Club into the urban growth boundary.
Mt. Juliet Planning Director Jennifer Hamblen suggested that the city annex portions of the Cedar Creek Campground and the Cedar Creek recreational area into Mt. Juliet’s UGB map. She said that the city commission should include those portions for the sake of consistency.
“Having these portions annexed would be amazing for our local dispatchers,” said Hamblen.
Hamblen said that she knows how much of a nightmare it is for a local dispatcher trying to provide public safety in these areas.
The city commission voted 4-1 to amend those portions into the urban growth boundary.
Mayor James Maness questioned why the Berkshire area was included into Mt. Juliet’s UGB.
Hamblen said that there would be residential opportunities in this area.
However, Chris Leauber, the executive director of the Water and Wastewater Authority of Wilson County (WWAWC), indicated that the city of Mt. Juliet would not be able to build infrastructure in the Berkshire area because the WWAWC owns the rights to build around that area on the south side of Mt. Juliet.
Mt. Juliet Public Works Director Andy Barlow said that Mt. Juliet would also not be able to provide sewer to this area.
Maness said that if Mt. Juliet starts annexing the Berkshire area, it would eventually own Beckwith Road.
“Once we own Beckwith Road, we are going to have to make some improvements there,” said Maness. “I just don’t know if we can make those improvements without getting right-of-way acquisitions among other things, and I think this will give our city bad publicity if we start taking right-of-way acquisitions.”
Therefore, the city commission voted unanimously on an amendment to remove the Berkshire area from the city’s urban growth boundary map.
