The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners approved on a north-to-south route for the Western Connector project during Monday evening’s meeting.
The board voted 4-1 on utilizing South Greenhill Road to connect from Lebanon Road to West Division Street for the project.
City officials said that the route provides the opportunity to avoid negative impact to historical agricultural lands, such as the Legacy Farms on Tate Lane.
The city commission had three options for the city’s northern alignment and indicated that the South Greenhill Road option was the preferred route.
Last month, Mt. Juliet held a public input meeting regarding the Western Connector project at the Charlie Daniels Community Center. The city received more than 200 public comments during this meeting.
During Monday’s meeting, some residents expressed their concerns over the north-to-south route to the city commission.
Resident Destiny Smith spoke out against the route, because she thought it would take away more of her family’s property there. Smith, whose family lived on South Greenhill Road for more than 130 years, said that both her great-grandparents and Bernard and Elizabeth Robertson gave up land to the city to help straighten out the curves on South Greenhill Road during the late 1930s. She added that her family’s property was also taken away by eminent domain — which allows a government organization to take away private property for public use — for the West Wilson Utility District in 2003.
“My family has given enough of our land away, and I want it to be recognized that my family’s land — as well as the other citizens’ property down our road — matter just as much as the other options,” said Smith.
However, resident Joan Giltner spoke in favor of the route, because she thought it would be a better option than having to connect with Tate Lane for the Western Connector.
Mt. Juliet Public Works Director Andy Barlow said that having the north-to-south route for the Western Connector as a resolution would be a practical way to address the various uncertainties of the project’s northern alignment.
Mt. Juliet District 4 Commissioner Jennifer Milele wanted to defer decision until the commission’s next meeting so that the city commission could set the language of the resolution.
However, Mt. Juliet District 1 Commissioner Ray Justice said that they needed to vote on the resolution for the sake of the city’s residents.
“Our residents deserve to have some peace of mind, and so we need to be the ones to give it to them,” said Justice.
Justice also said that South Greenhill Road needs to be improved with the resolution so that the city could provide residents with greater accessibility.
“South Greenhill Road has gotten less functional for many years,” said Justice.
Mt. Juliet Mayor James Maness warned that the resolution could potentially change in the future.
“To be transparent about this, another commission could change the north-south route for the Western Connector or another planning could be presented for the same route,” said Maness.
Maness, who voted against the north-south route, pointed out that resolutions are not infinitely binding.
