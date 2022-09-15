The Mt. Juliet Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee (BPAC) will hold its walk, run and roll on Sunday.
The event celebrates fitness activities and showcases BPAC project.
The BPAC was formed to assist city leaders in the sound development, management, and safe use of the city’s local pedestrian and cycling infrastructure.
The committee also helps to seek grant opportunities to increase sidewalks, greenways and bike lanes.
Walkers and runners can enjoy a 5K course that starts and ends at the pavilion in Sgt. Mundy Memorial Park.
The event begins at 2 p.m. and is free to the public.
The 5K course covers 3.2 miles and will travel along Belinda Parkway, Legacy Park Road, Stafford Drive and Bridge Mill Drive before returning to the park.
The rolling portion of the walk, run and roll is for cyclists, and riders will follow a similar route on a 5.5-mile loop that will return to Sgt. Mundy Park.
All turns will be clearly marked, and many will have Mt. Juliet police officers and volunteers to point the way.
Cyclists are required to wear a helmet.
It is labeled a family-friendly event, and walkers, runners and cyclists of all skill levels are encouraged to attend.
There will be a water stop at Mt. Juliet Fire Station No. 1, and tours of the facility will also be available.
There will also be a reading element included this year.
A StoryWalk is an educational activity that places a children’s story along a walking route.
This year’s walk, run and roll includes a StoryWalk that features the book “Big Dance,” by Aoife Greenham.
It will be presented at a series of reading stations, each separated by a short walk along the path in Mundy Park.
The College of Public Health at East Tennessee State University partnered with the BPAC and the Mt. Juliet Public Library to provide the funding for StoryWalk.
All participants age 12 and younger can register to win a child’s bike courtesy of the Veloteers Bicycle Club.
A drawing will be held after the 5K walk, but individuals must be present to win.
The Mt. Juliet BPAC is made up of volunteers from the community, and the organization welcomes ideas and suggestions.
Additional information about BPAC projects can be found on the organization’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mtjulietBPAC.
