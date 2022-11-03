Two Mt. Juliet City Commissioners will be elected next Tuesday.
The ballot will include commissioners from District 2 and District 4.
Candidate Bill Trivett has held his position as District 2 commissioner for 17 months. He is running unopposed.
Jennifer Milele is also running unopposed. She has served as the District 4 commissioner for three years.
The Lebanon Democrat recently spoke to both candidates are they prepare to embark on another term in office.
Name ... Bill Trivett
Age ... 44
Occupation ... Director of operations and environmental safety for a property management company called JLL
Birthplace ... Cincinnati, Ohio
A Mt. Juliet resident since ... 2013
What do you feel qualifies you for re-election?
With my involvement when it comes to our schools, as well as our community, I think my track record shows that I’m all about making sure that we can look at future growth, looking at the safety of our students, our home and our families. I also feel that (I’m qualified) with my involvement trying to look at activities for students. We’ve got roughly 20,000 students in Wilson County, and I’m really working towards a lot of developers. I’m trying to work with them to look at opportunities for students and kind of keep — not only the revenue within Wilson County — but also keeping the students within Wilson County. This way, we can have the best amenities. We have the best fire-fighting, the police force, and EMT service, and if there is an emergency, we can have the best of the best supporting our families.
What this board of commissioners and the mayor has understood is, in order for us to keep the good talent, we have to pay them fair fair wages. I think with my track record on the way I vote, the way I ask questions, and being involved with our community, I think those are some good reasons why I should be staying in office.
What do you think the most important challenges facing District 2 are, and how would you like to address those?
The development of the answer to the biggest challenges of working every day to surrounding county, trying to merge with some of our roads and infrastructure? Those are some of the challenges as well as some of the you know the communities not everyone is tech savvy. And not everyone really wants to communicate through through social media. And I think you know, what is so nice about our district is that we’re so diverse, that we had a younger group that just living in families that are already developed and we have a retirement community and I think the hardest thing is being able to communicate with all three, maybe even four categories. And I wish that we could improve that but I think the way we’re going to improve it is just continue to go from door to door.
How do you navigate an issue when you feel both opposing parties have valid points and there isn’t a clear right or wrong answer?
We have to think consideration is to go back to local law and what the code says that helps clarify some of those challenges.
What would constitute a conflict of interest for you to abstain from voting?
If I’m not there, that is one issue.
The other one would be is if had some invested interest. At this time, I don’t own any land other than the house that I live in. I’m not looking to purchase any more land.
I think a personal relationship with an individual would be another reason why I would abstain.
What are your past involvements in a civic or service capacity?
I’m a basketball mentor right now. I’m also an HOA (homeowners association) president at Hickory Hills, as well as a parks director.
Name ... Jennifer Milele
Age ... 62
Occupation ... City commissioner, merchandiser, dog groomer and graphic designer
Birthplace ... Cleveland, Mississippi
A Mt. Juliet resident since ... 38 years
What do you feel qualifies you for re-election?
Well, when I first put my name in, it had to do with a development coming into our neighborhood. And that really got me interested in the city. And so, because I have a passion to serve, primarily, and I care about people … and I just wanted to be like a voice, you know, the voice of the people to the table … to the board of commission table. Because when that development tried to come in our neighborhood, it was (having people) saying you can’t fight city hall. Well, we did. We came together as a community unit, and we had a voice. That wasn’t before the board. That was before the planning commission. But you know, we came together as a community and expressed our voice, and it got heard. So, that resonated with me. So, I wanted to be an advocate to take the voice of the people to the city.
What do you think the most important challenges facing District 4 are, and how would you like to address those?
The No. 1 complaint is traffic, road infrastructure. We’re working very hard in our public works department to bring the changes in the widening of the road, which is coming. It’s just so many phases to go through, in you know, road projects, but we’re probably still three years away from construction. But it is coming.
The second one, I would say, would be growth. So many people want it to stop, but, at the same time, you know, they want nice. They want big-box retail free. They want fine dining. But what brings those places to communities is growth. We need smart growth and to make sure that the right kind of infrastructure is there. We get roads and infrastructure through development. And then, piece by piece, you know, like if you have one here and one down here, eventually, it’s going to connect.
That’s always the biggest challenges, roads, traffic, infrastructure and growth, because that’s what I hear the most about.
How do you navigate an issue when you feel both opposing parties have valid points and there isn’t a clear right or wrong answer?
The biggest division would be apartments and multi-family housing. Nobody really wants apartments, and I’ve only voted on two projects myself that were multi-family. Apartments pay for a lot of infrastructure and pay up to 40% more in property tax. I’m not for very many more multi-family (units), but multi-family is needed in every community, and I think they should be strategically placed.
What would constitute a conflict of interest for you to abstain from voting?
I don’t have a profession in any kind of business that would be a conflict of interest, and I don’t own any land.
What are your past involvements in a civic or service capacity?
Other than homeless ministries, I don’t really have any other than the PTA (parent-teacher association) and football boosters.
