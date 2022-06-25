A man wanted for felony aggravated assault remains at large following a pursuit from Mt. Juliet Police Department on Thursday.
Anthony Maynard, 41, of Clarksville has been wanted out of Nashville since January for the charge.
Maynard’s pursuit on Thursday brought out the cavalry as a helicopter, K-9 unit and special-response team were all called in to assist.
Maynard is described by authorities as a white male, who was last seen wearing white or gray tank-top and black shorts. He has multiple tattoos.
Shortly before 9 p.m. on Thursday, Mt. Juliet police officers initiated a traffic stop at Lowe’s Home Improvement, located at 300 Pleasant Grove Road. The driver reportedly jumped out of the vehicle and indicated to the officers on scene that a passenger in the rear of the had told him “not to stop.”
According to police reports, the passenger subsequently “jumped into the driver’s seat and sped away with an adult female passenger.”
Reports indicated that the female passenger was handicapped.
Officers pursued the fleeing vehicle, which reportedly struck two other vehicles before becoming disabled on Lebanon Road near Grandstaff Drive.
Once stopped, the suspect fled on foot.
Officers were able to assist the female passenger out of the vehicle before it burst into flames.
Into the late-evening hours of Thursday, officers continued to search for the suspect in the vicinity of Lebanon Road, Rembrandt Drive, Glen Echo Drive, Hillside Drive and April Drive.
Officers remained in the area conducting the search throughout the night and early-morning hours on Friday. However, as of Friday, Maynard had still not been located. An advisory to stay inside, if possible, was issued to residents in the area.
Anyone with information on Maynard or his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Mt. Juliet Police Department.
