MT. JULIET COMMISSION PHOTO

During Monday evening's meeting, the Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners presented the Mt. Juliet High School dance team a proclamation recognizing the squad recently winning the regional championship in the hip-hop division at the Dance Team Union regional competition.

 Submitted

The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners chose to update its commercial retail center (CRC) standards during Monday evening’s meeting.

The board voted unanimously to allow recreational seasonal rental units to be built on CRC zoning.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.