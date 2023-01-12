The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners chose to update its commercial retail center (CRC) standards during Monday evening’s meeting.
The board voted unanimously to allow recreational seasonal rental units to be built on CRC zoning.
Last month, the Mt. Juliet Planning Commission forwarded a positive recommendation for the ordinance to the board of commissioners.
District 1 commissioner Ray Justice approached city staff with interest in building a recreational district near Old Hickory Lake. Justice, whose district is near Old Hickory Lake, said that he would like to take advantage of tourist opportunities around the lake.
“The scope of the allowable zoning will take in the entire shoreline going all the way around to Cedar Creek Marina before jumping all the way across to Gay Winds Drive, and anything on the lake are within one mile of the lake in this direction,” said Justice.
City officials said that zoning recreational seasonal rental units to commercial retail center planned unit developments (CRC-PUD) would allow Mt. Juliet to close any loopholes on CRC-PUD regulations while also allowing the flexibility under a PUD classification to broaden an underserved utilization of tourism-driven development.
“Zoning a new recreational district this way would allow for basically lake life,” said Justice.
City officials said that a new recreation center would incorporate transient habitation for seasonal type rentals and will be limited in scope and nature.
District 4 commissioner Jennifer Milele suggested to update Mt. Juliet’s district seasonal rental unit regulations by having commercial activities located within one mile from Old Hickory Lake or Percy Priest Lake. The city commission voted unanimously to make the change.
Justice pointed out that it was a grammatical error to have commercial activities to be located within a mile of either of the two lakes.
Mt. Juliet has not planned on building a new recreational district.
Mayor James Maness questioned the actual boundaries between a future recreational district and Old Hickory Lake and how that the city would enforce this property, especially if it gets damaged by a flood or any other natural disaster.
Maness was also uncertain about whether a new recreational district would bring significant revenue to Mt. Juliet.
“I don’t have a problem with the property per se, but I just want to know the economics around what we are going down this path on it,” said Maness.
Maness also said that when it comes to opportunities for development, sometimes people get creative on what they want to do.
The city commission also approved a resolution related to Mt. Juliet’s commitment to transportation improvements.
City officials said that the city commission is committed to provide $25 million toward the Central Pike (SR-265) interchange/roadway widening and to expedite the development of this project.
The city commission also gave the Mt. Juliet High School dance team a proclamation recognizing the squad winning the regional championship in the hip-hop division at the Dance Team Union regional competition last November.
The dance team will compete at the National Dance Team Championships in Orlando, Florida, in February.
