The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission unanimously deferred any decision on a 120-home subdivision on Lebanon Road during Thursday evening’s meeting.
The commission deferred on the multi-family development until its next monthly meeting.
Civil Site Design Group (CSDG), a Nashville-based civil engineering group and the subdivision’s developer, plans to build two commercial buildings to go alongside the townhomes in this development. The project’s two commercial buildings totals more than 8,890 square feet, and the development will be built on 23.11 acres.
They also requested to have the development rezoned to a commercial retail center (CRC) along the Lebanon Road frontage and RM-8 for the remaining zoning.
CSDG has been going over the subdivision with city staff and the Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners for the past four months.
However, Mt. Juliet Planning Director Jennifer Hamblen said that the developers have not offered a timeline for the project’s completion.
She recommended to have the commercial properties built alongside the development’s first phase.
Hamblen added that the Lebanon Road subdivision could use more work.
“I’m not opposed to some multi-family housing, but I think we are missing the mark on some commercial opportunities for the city here,” said Hamblen.
Mt. Juliet Planning Commission Chairman Luke Winchester also feels that the subdivision should grow, particularly with its parking and its square-footage.
He said that the developers are making a good start on the development but should also consider reducing the density of the townhomes and work on other improvements to make the subdivision better.
Winchester said that the development has the opportunity to create larger tracts around the city and to provide more retail businesses on the north side of Mt. Juliet.
Mt. Juliet Public Works Director Andy Barlow thinks that the development will negatively impact the traffic surrounding South Greenhill Road.
He said that the public works department would like to see a three-lane section from the project’s southern boundary to Lebanon Road.
Barlow said that a three-lane section would ultimately make a logical connection between this street and the subdivision.
Nathan Quinn, the director of entitlements for Forestar Group Inc. — a Texas-based residential lot development company — shared Barlow’s concerns over the traffic surrounding the subdivision.
Quinn also acknowledged that residents and city staff were concerned about the development’s impact on Mt. Juliet Elementary School, West Elementary School, Mt. Juliet Middle School and Green Hill High School. He said that the developers had a discussion with Wilson County Schools regarding that.
Quinn assured individuals that the subdivision will not create a capacity issue on its nearby schools.
However, resident Jason Haley said that the project does not fit in the area he lives in. Haley, who lives near Perth Court, feels that the development would stick out like a sore thumb.
He recommended that the planning commission should not rush into the subdivision.
“If it takes longer to develop this project, I plan on being in Mt. Juliet for a long time, and I don’t want to drive by this development, wishing that we would’ve waited three or four months to get it right,” said Haley.
