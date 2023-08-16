The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners deferred on a 170-home development on Lebanon Road during its meeting on Monday evening.
The commission unanimously deferred on the Bluffs at Cedar Creek, a 170-townhome/villa development, until its next commission meeting.
Civil Site Design Group, a Nashville-based civil engineering group, plans to build the development on 34 acres north of Lebanon Road and Meb Court.
The group described the Bluffs at Cedar Creek as a secluded park-like community. It is planned to have more than 27 acres of total open space, a swimming pool, a pool house, a dog park, a tot lot, an amenity center, and walking trails with benches.
During Monday’s meeting, the city commission addressed its various concerns to the project’s developers for more than 40 minutes.
They went over their concerns regarding the traffic in and out of the development with local developers.
Nathan Quinn — the director of entitlements for Forestar Group, Inc., a Texas-based residential lot development company — said that they plan to design their infrastructure to support the project’s connectivity with the east side of Lebanon Road and the west side of Mt. Juliet Commons, a subdivision on Lebanon Road.
Quinn added that the group is cooperating with traffic engineers to add traffic signals and an intersection on Lebanon Road to connect with the project’s entrance.
“Our goal is to make Lebanon Road a six-lane road instead of five,” said Quinn.
Mt. Juliet Public Works Director Matthew White suggested that one of the roads should be a three-lane road to connect Lebanon Road with the project’s roundabout. White said that extending the road to three lanes would provide better access for the development’s commercial properties.
However, district 1 commissioner Ray Justice questioned how that the road will be built.
He said that if the developers had not discussed with all of the adjacent property owners and the city commission over the installation of a three-lane road, then all parties would need to be part of the conversation.
“If you own a property, would you want developers to come in and make a three-lane road for you without a discussion,” said Justice.
Mt. Juliet Mayor James Maness said that if he lived behind the project, he would not want to have this road developed in that same situation.
Quinn admitted that the developers had not discussed those concerns with adjacent property owners since they first presented this development last April.
“We have always shown this road as a two-lane section with dedicated left and straight lanes at the exit for southbound movements back on Lebanon Road,” said Quinn.
Justice asked Maness if the city commission could require the developers to reserve a right-of-way for the three-lane road. Maness was unsure over how they can acquire a reserved right-of-way for the project.
Justice also questioned whether the Bluffs at Cedar Creek could be instrumental in Mt. Juliet’s future growth. He said that the more the commission talks about the project, the more confused they are over the details of this development.
Therefore, Justice suggested the commission defer making a decision on the project until its next meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.