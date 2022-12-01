The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners deferred any decision regarding a new public works and engineering facility that would be located near Clemmons Road during Monday evening’s meeting.

The city plans to purchase approximately 25 acres of land at 620 Clemmons Road from Charles and Jeff Rowlett and John and Floyd Fisher for $2.9 million.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.