The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners deferred any decision regarding a new public works and engineering facility that would be located near Clemmons Road during Monday evening’s meeting.
The city plans to purchase approximately 25 acres of land at 620 Clemmons Road from Charles and Jeff Rowlett and John and Floyd Fisher for $2.9 million.
City officials said that the public works and engineering department wants to expand their services with their new building.
The department’s proposed new facility would replace much of the public works and engineering facilities on East Hill Street.
Mt. Juliet currently owns property south of 620 Clemmons Road. The city utilizes that property for use and storage by its public works and engineering department and for other city uses as well.
The Clemmons Road corridor is near the geographic center of Mt. Juliet.
City officials said that the corridor provides a strategic place for much of the city’s future needs across many departments.
In its previous meeting, the city commission deferred decision on the ordinance with a 3-2 vote.
During Monday’s meeting, district 2 commissioner Bill Trivett expressed concerns over Mt. Juliet utilizing more than 10 acres near 620 Clemmons Road. He was also concerned about where the public works and engineering department is going to use its fill material for the property.
Mt. Juliet Public Works Director Andy Barlow said that the majority of the fill material is not on the 10 acres north of the current property, but it is on the remaining 14 acres.
Barlow added that purchasing 10 acres would save the city $300,000, compared to the 25 acres for its future facility. He said the department went over a topographic survey of the site of its future property.
Barlow said that they would also need to survey land they are not planning to buy near their future facility so that they could decide whether to build it on either 10 or 25 acres north of city-owned property.
District 1 commissioner Ray Justice said that he still wants to know how the department will utilize the remaining 15 acres for its new facility.
“I just don’t want to go into the land speculation business for this property,” said Justice.
• In other business, the city commission also deferred decision on a budget amendment to appropriate funds for a new public works and engineering facility on Clemmons Road.
The amendment would increase Mt. Juliet’s spending on the property to more than $2.2 million.
The city commission also approved on awarding Cleary Construction, a Kentucky-based construction company, a construction contract for a new roundabout on South Greenhill Road.
Cleary Construction extended the lowest bid at more than $2.2 million for this project.
The city plans on building a roundabout at the intersection of South Greenhill Road and Willoughby Station Boulevard while also installing a 10-foot-wide, multi-use path along South Greenhill Road.
City officials said that the multi-use path would improve multimodal connectivity and transportation options within Mt. Juliet by connecting two residential neighborhoods to the new Town Center Trail.
Mt. Juliet will fully fund this project from its capital projects budget.
