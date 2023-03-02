The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners indefinitely deferred on three legs of the Western Connector roadway on Monday’s meeting.
They voted to defer any decision on the three routes of the connector was unanimous.
Updated: March 2, 2023 @ 12:34 pm
In its previous meeting, the city commission deferred on the resolution, which included routes from Lebanon Road to Central Pike via John Wright Road, from Lebanon Road to West Division Street via South Greenhill Road, and from Lebanon Road to Old Lebanon Dirt Road via Page Drive.
Mt. Juliet Public Works Deputy Director Matthew White said that the routes were favored by a large margin based on the 264 comment cards that city officials received from last December’s public input meeting.
Last month, the city commission voted 4-1 to support South Greenhill Road as a leg of the Western Connector.
However, during Monday’s meeting, numerous residents spoke out against the three Western Connector routes.
Sharon Wahlstrom, the deputy director of Metro Nashville Public Works, addressed the issues surrounding John Wright Road, including flood damages. Wahlstrom, who lives on John Wright Road, said that there are 60 driveway easements, 31 driveway culverts, and five under-road culverts on this street. She listed the various consequences that Mt. Juliet would have if it chose to have John Wright Road for the connector.
Wahlstrom also questioned why that the city hasn’t gone over a rough cost estimate of that particular route.
“I’ve been told that people can drive down the road and just put that on the back of a napkin, but yet, we haven’t been given any kind of a rough estimate or a cost,” said Wahlstrom.
She asked why that John Wright Road is not mentioned in name on any of the legislation regarding the Western Connector project.
“The only thing the legislation said was variant H on this roadway,” said Wahlstrom. “When you did the same thing for Pleasant Grove Road, it had its name clearly marked there.”
Resident Anissa Spry also spoke out in opposition to the three routes, stating that the Old Lebanon Dirt Road route would go through the middle of Spry Valley Farms. Spry, who is a third-generation farmer in her family, said that it puts their pasture on one side of the connector and their essential operations on another.
“The majority of our pasture would be on the eastern side of the connector, and our barn, our hay storage, everything we use to care for these animals would be on the western side of this connector,” said Spry.
She told the commission that the route would be harmful for Spry Valley Farms, especially when farmers are looking after the cows during the spring and when they are tossing hay during the winter.
“I’m begging you … do not take my children’s future,” said Spry.
Mt. Juliet Mayor James Maness said that the city needs to tap its brakes on this project.
“I don’t know what the right answer is on the Western Connector, but I know I don’t want to ply through people’s farms, and I don’t want to disrupt people’s lives,” said Maness.
