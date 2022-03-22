The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission deferred making a decision for a senior housing at Providence Commons in its meeting on Thursday evening.
The commission voted unanimously to defer on a land-use-plan amendment for a senior condominium development at Providence Commons until its next monthly meeting.
There would be 128 senior condominiums built into the development on 6.9 acres south of the nearby Publix location. The senior condominiums are also part of a larger 21.4-acre property that includes Publix and other stores.
The amendment would classify the whole property as a mixed-use development while rezoning it into a commercial mixed-use planned unit development (CMU-PUD).
Last month, the Mt. Juliet Planning Commission made a negative recommendation to rezone Providence Commons Townhomes, a multi-family development, on the property.
The planning commission rejected the development due to complaints over the development’s number of townhomes being too high to match its density.
Beazer Homes, a home construction company and the developers of the senior condominiums, requested that the planning commission defer on the development.
The senior condominiums would have a capacity of 256 people in four separate buildings. Amenities would include seating areas, a pool, and a clubhouse, and an improved open house, which makes up over 25% of the entire Providence Commons area.
The development would be forwarded to the Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners if the planning commission gives it a positive recommendation next month.
- In other business, the Mt. Juliet Planning Commission gave a positive recommendation to annex two parcels of land on Pleasant Grove Road.
The commission will forward the recommendation to the Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners.
Shiloh Baptist Church plans to build its new facility on this property.
The church has more than 260 members and holds church services at the Missions Mobilization Center of the Tennessee Baptist Mission Board on Sundays at 12:45 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Shiloh Baptist Church was formed in March of 2019 and held worship services at Lakewood Baptist Church in Donelson. In October of 2020, it moved to the Missions Mobilization Center, located on John Hager Road, less than two miles from its current location.
Shiloh’s current property includes a house that the church has transitioned into office space.
The total area to be annexed is 26.66 acres. Much of the property is currently wooded and undeveloped.
Shiloh Baptist Church is in the Mt. Juliet Urban Growth Boundary.
The church’s property will default into Wilson County’s low-density residential development (RS-40).
The planning commission also gave a positive recommendation on a commercial design standards waiver for J & K Engines.
J & K Engines, a diesel engine dealer, requested the waiver to work on adding an all-steel building adjacent to their current building, which is located on Lebanon Road.
J & K’s additional building would add more space to its leased property.
However, the site for an additional building is both unmaintained and littered with debris, and J & K Engines will not be issued a building permit until the site is cleaned up and signed off on by the planning department.
City officials said that they will approve J & K’s waiver if the company extensively cleans up the site.
