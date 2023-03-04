The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners went over two urban growth boundary (UGB) plans at a work session prior to Monday evening’s city commission meeting.

The board discussed the first urban growth boundary plan, which has an increase of 34.76 square miles, and the other urban growth boundary plan, which has an increase of 12.47 square miles.

