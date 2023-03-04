The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners went over two urban growth boundary (UGB) plans at a work session prior to Monday evening’s city commission meeting.
The board discussed the first urban growth boundary plan, which has an increase of 34.76 square miles, and the other urban growth boundary plan, which has an increase of 12.47 square miles.
Rob Ealy, Mt. Juliet’s geographical information system (GIS) advisor, said that the areas of Mt. Juliet’s urban growth boundary expansion are in the northern end of Mt. Juliet, including Benders Ferry Road and Mays Chapel Road.
He added that areas such as Stewarts Ferry Pike, Central Pike, and portions of Couchville Pike are on the first plan, while the second plan focuses more on Central Pike.
District 1 commissioner Ray Justice said that the city commission originally set up its urban growth boundary to distinguish it from the city of Lebanon.
“What we were looking at was the difference between what the city of Lebanon was and what the city of Mt. Juliet was population-wise,” said Justice.
He also said that they looked at the expected growth of both cities based on the 2020 U.S. Census.
“For the first UGB plan, we have actually added the square miles in which it is actually equal to Lebanon,” said Justice.
Justice laid out the urban growth boundary plan alongside Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto, Wilson County District 14 Commissioner Tommy Jones and Wilson County Development Services Director Tom Brashear.
“I gave Tommy a pencil, and he basically drew out what he felt like what he could work with as far as the south end of Mt. Juliet,” said Justice.
Justice stated that Mt. Juliet, Lebanon, Watertown, and Wilson County will have to vote on the urban growth boundary.
“Whatever we do needs to be done quickly,” said Justice. “The likelihood of this UGB passing all way to the county level is zero.”
However, Mt. Juliet Mayor James Maness said that he liked his odds of this plan passing all the way through Wilson County.
Justice said he doesn’t care whether his UGB plan goes to the Wilson County Commission, but he also insisted that the Waste and Wastewater Authority of Wilson County should not have any access to the ground on the city’s northern end, particularly by the peninsula going over Old Hickory Lake.
“We made a rule in the past that we absolutely don’t want WWAWC’s step systems to be servicing the areas north of Mt. Juliet and potentially put hazardous materials into our lakes and creeks there,” said Justice.
Maness said that if they set their urban growth boundary anywhere north of Mays Chapel Road, it will be outside of their striking range of the city’s new fire station on South Greenhill Road.
Justice suggested the city commission should adopt its own prospective proposals of the urban growth boundary plan before sending them to the county commission.
Maness agreed by stating that after they get an agreement with the county commission, they can vote on the urban growth boundary as a resolution and adopt it as their official map.
