The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission delayed making any decision on rezoning Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary’s future property on Nonaville Road at Thursday evening’s meeting.
The commission voted unanimously to defer on rezoning Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary’s log home until its next monthly meeting.
Old Friends is wanting to rezone its future log house for additional administrative space, according to executive director Zina Goodwin.
The amendment would rezone Old Friends’ future property into an office/professional service district (OPS).
However, city officials were concerned that the rezoning would make Nonaville Road a more transitional area for more intensive commercial activity. They indicated that the rezoning does not suit well in residential areas like Nonaville Road.
“When you go north of Old Friends’ future property, there are no shoulders on the road or anything else,” said planning commission member Lisa Neff.
Neff said that if the planning commission allows more commercial and office buildings to come to Nonaville Road after a potential rezoning, it would create traffic problems there.
Mt. Juliet Deputy Planning Director Bryan Collins said that OPS zoning is only concentrated in Mt. Juliet’s thoroughfares — consisting of Golden Bear Gateway, Lebanon Road, and North Mt. Juliet Road.
Goodwin estimated that five to seven people would work at this log zone if the rezoning is approved.
“What we want to do is move our fundraising and marketing people to our future property,” said Goodwin.
The property is located on the east side of Nonaville Road, further north from Pawvillions, which is Old Friends’ 18,700 square-foot facility. The log house measures at more than 3,600 square feet on nearly five acres.
“Our future property is something we could easily work with our existing building in less than half a mile down the road,” said Goodwin.
She added that being on Nonaville Road is less expensive than being on North Mt. Juliet Road or any other areas that have commercial properties in Mt. Juliet.
Resident Brad Hambrick said that Old Friends does nothing but improve an area they come into. Hambrick, who currently owns the log house, said that it was in poor condition when he bought the property.
“I worked my tail off to make this house a lot better, and I feel like Old Friends will benefit from this even more,” said Hambrick.
Julie Hambrick, Brad Hambrick’s wife, said that she and Brad put a lot of thinking into selling the house to Old Friends.
Goodwin added that Old Friends is planning to build Flo’s Front Porch, a perpetual-care community near Lebanon Road. Perpetual care involves maintaining cemetery grounds, mausoleums, crypts, and any other aspects of a cemetery.
Flo’s Front Porch would be the first of its kind perpetual-care community in the Southeast, according to the non-profit.
Old Friends also indicated that its new, dog-care branch would feature 11 unique cottages and pup-scale amenities.
There are plans to open Flo’s Front Porch by late 2023.
Goodwin, on behalf of Old Friends, requested that the planning commission defer on the rezoning.
The rezoning would be forwarded to the Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners if the planning commission gives it a positive recommendation next month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.