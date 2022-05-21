The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission updated the city’s stormwater fees during its meeting on Thursday evening.
The commission forwarded a positive recommendation on the ordinance to the Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners.
Mt. Juliet’s new stormwater fees begin at $500 for plan review fees, particularly with commercial site plans at $125 per acre and residential subdivisions at $75 per lot.
Land disturbance permit rates will begin at $250 for residential subdivision sections or commercial sites built in less than one acre and will end at $18,405 for all developments being built on 500 acres or more.
The new fees also have stormwater erosion control inspection fees set at $500 per residence for residential construction and at $0.17 per square feet of impervious surface for commercial construction.
City officials said that the city’s new land disturbance and erosion control fees would match or slightly exceed the inflationary increases by less than 20%.
The city of Mt. Juliet has previously increased its stormwater fees in 2016 by 30%.
The city is currently dealing with a projection of losses into its fiscal year 2022-2023 budget, particularly with its stormwater program.
City officials said that the combination of increasing responsibilities for its stormwater program with new and updated state permits, supply-chain constraints, and inflationary pressures have put the city’s stormwater program into a funding deficit.
Officials also said that the current stormwater fee rates are becoming inadequate to fully fund the federal and state requirements of the stormwater program due to those circumstances.
Mt. Juliet Public Works Director Andy Barlow said that the city has increased its testing requirements for stormwater and has increased its payroll for staff but, has also lost its buying power with the stormwater rates not being fixed based on inflation.
“We’re at a place where we cannot back up our responsibilities anymore,” said Barlow.
Barlow also indicated that the city’s commercial fees are currently increasing, but the city’s residential fees are decreasing.
“Our residential fees are now about 40% of what it was last year,” said Barlow.
Barlow said that updating the stormwater fees gives Mt. Juliet “a one-time shot in the arm” at collecting revenue into its capital projects fund.
In other business, the planning commission deferred decision on amending the city’s subdivision regulations.
Those regulations include lot area requirements for subdivisions within the Mt. Juliet Urban Growth Boundary.
The lot area requirements would disallow a subdivision of a parcel to result in any new lot/parcel having a total area of less than one acre. The requirements will also not permit a subdivision of a parcel to be developed if the applicant does not receive the city’s sewer service.
Mt. Juliet’s subdivision regulations would also require sidewalks to be built along new streets and in both sides of all streets. Those regulations would also include alternative pedestrian ways in planned-unit developments (PUD) and Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance on proposed developments or re-developments along streets containing existing sidewalks.
Those regulations would address Mt. Juliet’s concerns over wastewater, traffic, sidewalk locations, and lot sizes for developments within the urban growth boundary.
