The Mt. Juliet Bicycle and Pedestrian Community (BPAC) hosted its ninth annual walk, run, and roll event to approximately 50 people Sunday.
Walkers and runners trekked through a 5K course, which started and ended at the pavilion at Sgt. Mundy Memorial Park.
Cyclists traveled through the rolling portion of the walk, run and roll course on a 5.5-mile loop before returning to the park.
Mt. Juliet District 4 Commissioner Jennifer Milele led the walkers, runners, and cyclists through the course, traveling along Belinda Parkway, Legacy Park Road, Stafford Drive and Bridge Mill Drive at more than 3.2 miles.
The Mt. Juliet Police Department helped point the way for all of the walkers, runners and cyclists through the route.
Participants were also able to tour the Mt. Juliet Fire Station No. 1 during the event.
Milele, who is a Mt. Juliet BPAC member, felt that the trail on Providence Parkway was the best part of the event.
“It was amazing to look at the trail’s beautiful scenery,” said Milele.
“Seeing the trail’s connectivity with the sidewalks and the bike lanes brought a smooth, enjoyable experience with this ride.”
Last year’s walk, run and roll was cancelled due to heavy rain.
However, the walkers, runners and cyclists enjoyed sunny weather for Sunday’s event.
Alisha Eley, who is Kimley Horn’s landscape architect, said that this year’s walk, run and roll had both the best attendance and the best weather.
“We did not have a chance of rain today, and it seemed like over the last few years, there was rain on the day of the event, or it was going to rain on this day,” said Mt. Juliet BPAC Chairman Art Giles.
Eley, who brought her son Gavin to this event, said that it was great to see a lot of developments throughout the ride, especially with the sidewalks on Belinda Parkway.
Mt. Juliet completed work on the sidewalks along the south side of Belinda Parkway from Providence Trail to Sgt. Mundy Memorial Park two years ago.
“Seeing these developments while walking or running or riding our bikes shows how committed that Mt. Juliet BPAC is in getting our residents to appreciate physical activity,” said Milele.
Participants also got to see a StoryWalk, an educational activity that places a children’s story along a walking route, in Mundy Park. This year’s walk, run and roll featured “Big Dance” by Aoife Greenham.
“Big Dance,” which is a story about a girl who finds the dance in herself, was presented through 17 reading stations, each separated by a short walk in this park.
Giles said that it was special to see his grandchildren, Liam and Henry, not only enjoy reading the book, but he also appreciated reading in a prudential way.
Mt. Juliet BPAC partnered with the College of Public Health at East Tennessee State University and the Mt. Juliet Public Library for the StoryWalk.
“It is special to see Mt. Juliet show a lot of support for physical activity, especially with the walk, run and roll,” said Giles.
