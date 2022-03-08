The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners is considering building a new facility for the Mt. Juliet Police Department.
The commission dropped plans to expand its police headquarters before deciding to have a new facility built for the Mt. Juliet Police Department at a workshop that was held prior to the commission’s regular meeting last week.
City officials have debated on whether to build a new police station or expand the current Mt. Juliet Police Department headquarters.
The police department was concerned over the current station’s stability after Mt. Juliet dealt with two tornadoes in March of 2020 and December of 2021.
Mt. Juliet Police Capt. Tyler Chandler added that the department has “simply outgrown” its headquarters.
The city of Mt. Juliet added 21 more police officers over the last seven years and outgrew its evidence storage pods now behind the station.
Mt. Juliet Vice-Mayor Ray Justice and District 3 Commissioner Scott Hefner were concerned over the rising cost estimates for the Mt. Juliet Police Department’s plan to renovate and expand its current police headquarters.
Justice, a former Wilson County sheriff’s deputy, thought that the original expansion plan would address the police department’s needs for 5-10 years and not 15-20 years. Justice also said that the plan has grown bigger than the commission thought.
The city commission decided to not go along with the expansion because it wanted to stay in budget and spend money on a new building and negotiate the purchase of property near the current building for the new facility.
The Mt. Juliet Police Department’s current headquarters is adjacent to Charlie Daniels Park.
Mt. Juliet police moved to its current location in 2014.
The Mt. Juliet Police Department’s current station, which is the former home of Joy Church, is approximately 14,000 square feet, which includes an additional 2,000 square feet of auxiliary space, three metal sides, and a bricked front.
The city commission approved $6 million for the police building project last year. Costs for the new building is closer to $16 million, with funding coming from the general reserve fund for capital projects.
James Kennon, the principal architect for Architect Workshop, said that that the expansion would have doubled the facility space to 32,000 square feet. He added that it would have also strengthened the walls of the police and fire dispatch center as well as add a city emergency coordinating center, an administrative office, and an entire building generator.
“It’s an essential service structure,” said Kennon. “So, if a storm blows through, we want the building to be still there.”
The plan also included a public storm shelter, a 911 and emergency operations center, an evidence storage area and lab, a K-9 area, and interview rooms.
Kennon said that the Mt. Juliet Police Department’s new building would be more than two stories, with the same total square footage and would include many of the planned upgrades from their original expansion.
Gary Merritt owns the property needed for the development.
“We’d have to buy the land, but with this plan we won’t interrupt services,” said Chandler.
Justice suggested that Mt. Juliet City Manager Kenny Martin negotiate a land purchase and present a contract at the next city commission meeting, which will be held next week.
