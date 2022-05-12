The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners unanimously voted in favor of Project Jolene at Monday evening’s meeting.
The board voted 4-0 on a preliminary master development plan for two warehouse buildings and seven outparcels bordering along Golden Bear Gateway, Athletes Way, and Rutland Drive.
Project Jolene will be built on 47.56 acres along those streets and will also be rezoned to an industrial-restrictive, planned-unit development (IR-PUD).
The IR zoning class permits a number of commercial, community facilities, and select manufacturing activities.
Project Jolene was originally zoned as an office/professional service district (OPS) and a residential development (RS-40).
Panattoni Development Company, a California-based industrial developer, submitted plans for this development to the Mt. Juliet Planning Commission last month. Panattoni also developed a 3.6-million-square-foot Amazon fulfillment center that opened in Mt. Juliet last year.
The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission gave Project Jolene a positive recommendation before forwarding it to the board of commissioners three weeks ago.
Project Jolene’s two warehouse buildings measure 463,480 square feet.
City officials noted that the seven outparcels makes up more than nine acres of the property so that they can be designated for commercial uses, including retail and restaurants.
District 3 Commissioner Scott Hefner got Panattoni to include commercial and retail options into this project so that they could accommodate many of the workers heading east to Highway 109, outside of the city limits.
However, a potential user for Project Jolene has not yet been identified.
- In other business, the city commission approved Gateway Business Park and Beckwith Business Park.
The board voted 4-0 on a preliminary master plan for the two parks neighboring the Interstate-40 interchange on Beckwith Road.
Those parks will be rezoned to a commercial-industrial planned-unit development (CI-PUD).
The planning commission forwarded a positive recommendation on the two parks to the board of commissioners last month.
Sullivan Branch stream crosses the two parks in question in a north-to-south fashion. A 60-feet wide stream buffer will be incorporated into the development to prevent development encroachment, whereas a 30-foot-wide stream buffer will be included for an unnamed stream which feeds into Sullivan Branch.
The city commission also agreed on a contract with country music singer and songwriter Darryl Worley to play a 90-minute concert for Mt. Juliet’s 50th anniversary celebration. Worley’s concert will take place from 7:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. on July 16 at this celebration at Charlie Daniels Park.
They also approved on an agreement with the Parent Company, Inc., a Brentwood-based construction management firm, to provide construction management services for the city’s new police headquarters.
Last March, the city commission purchased over 1.6 acres of land from Gary Merritt on Charlie Daniels Parkway. They plan to build the Mt. Juliet Police Department’s new headquarters on the property.
The new Mt. Juliet Police Department building would be more than two stories at 32,000 square feet and include several upgrades, such as a city emergency coordinating center, a 911 and emergency operations center, a public storm shelter, and a K-9 area.
Construction costs for Mt. Juliet’s new police headquarters is approximately $16 million.
