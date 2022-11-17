MJHS DANCE TEAM PHOTO

The Mt. Juliet High School dance team recently won a Dance Team Union regional compeition and will be competing in the national competition, which will be held in Orlando, Florida, in February. Team members include: (front row, from left) Ellie Rose McAnally, Cameryn Williams, Paisley Premo, Tania Woods, (back row) Jordin Bandy, Briley Clark, Rylee Hill, Hallie Clark, Kristyn Weathers, Camryn Newman, Katelyn Hite, Morgan McWilliams, Takara Crist, Bella Venema and Carlee James.

 Submitted

FLOYDS KNOBS, Indiana — The Mt. Juliet High School dance team captured the regional champions with a with a first-place finish in the hip hop division at the Dance Team Union (DTU) regional competition, which was held on Saturday at Floyd Central High School.

The squad also placed second in the spirit showdown division at the DTU Louisville competition.

— Submitted

