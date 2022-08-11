MT. JULIET STUDENT COMPLETES FLIGHT ACADEMY PHOTO

Mt. Juliet High’s Kaitlyn Stake recently completed an eight-week summer flight academy aviation program.

 Submitted

Mt. Juliet High School student Kaitlyn Stake recently completed an intensive, eight-week U.S. Navy Summer Flight Academy aviation program at Delaware State University in Dover, Deleware.

Stake received her Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) private pilot’s license and five college credits.

