The Mt. Juliet Fire Department issued an indefinite burn ban as a dry spell continues to create flammable conditions throughout the city.
“The (fire) crews ended up working four brush fires (Sunday),” said Jamie Luffman, the Mt. Juliet fire chief. “Two were started by discarded cigarettes in mulch. One of them was a family that had a burn pit going, and a spark got away ... and one of them, we believe, may have been caused by the wheels on the train creating a spark.”
Two of the fires were in the Providence area. One was in a neighborhood on the north side of town, and the other was by the railroad tracks at Mt. Juliet Road, leaving no area in the city immune from the heightened risk.
According to Luffman, the ban will remain in effect until the city sees “measurable and sustainable” precipitation.
“When it is this dry, and the humidity dips because of the cool temperatures, it does not take a whole lot,” Luffman said. “In the interest and safety of the citizens of the community and the first responders who have to be out there doing this, if we can do something to prevent unnecessary field fires and things of that nature, we are going to be aggressive and do that.
“You definitely don’t want to see the fire get a structure or home or outbuilding.”
The fire chief indicated that the arid conditions were abnormal.
“We are just in a pathway where very little precipitation is coming into our area,” Luffman said. “I hope that it is a pattern that will change soon.”
It doesn’t take much more than a spark to cause a fire.
“If you smoke, be careful of your smoking materials,” Luffman said. “If you grill out, be cognizant of any sparks or anything. It wouldn’t hurt to have your hose still hooked up and available if a spark does catch the grass on fire.”
Like Mt. Juliet, Lebanon has also instituted a burn ban that was announced last week on the city’s fire department’s Facebook page.
“We also want to remind you that the only thing you may burn within the Lebanon city limits is NATURAL VEGETATION, and you may not burn it without first obtaining a burn permit,” the post read. “This applies year-round to both residential and commercial properties.”
To obtain a residential or commercial burn permit, residents can call the Lebanon Fire Department administrative offices at 615-443-2903 or stop by at 520 Coles Ferry Pike in Lebanon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.