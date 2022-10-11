The Mt. Juliet Fire Department issued an indefinite burn ban as a dry spell continues to create flammable conditions throughout the city.

“The (fire) crews ended up working four brush fires (Sunday),” said Jamie Luffman, the Mt. Juliet fire chief. “Two were started by discarded cigarettes in mulch. One of them was a family that had a burn pit going, and a spark got away ... and one of them, we believe, may have been caused by the wheels on the train creating a spark.”

