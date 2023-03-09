A new Cadillac dealership is coming to Mt. Juliet later this month.
Construction on Andrews Cadillac Mt. Juliet is expected to be completed later this month. The facility will open in the Paddocks shopping area and will encompass more than five acres that feature a showroom, along with service and parts departments.
“We’re almost to the completion of construction,” Andrews Transportation Group President and CEO Nelson Andrews said. “We’re planning to open in March. Right now, we’re substantially complete in the sense that the building is dried-in and secure; furniture is installed; the lot is paved, although the final top coat isn’t on. At this point, a lot of what’s going on is just testing the equipment, testing the network and making sure to have all the inspections done through the city and the state.”
Since the initial groundbreaking in June of 2021, Andrews Transportation Group has been working with Studio Oakley Architects, Hardaway Construction and Civil Site Design Group to make Andrews Cadillac Mt. Juliet the first Cadillac dealership in Tennessee to focus on both battery-powered vehicles in addition to gas-powered ones.
“The Mt. Juliet facility is the first one in the state of Tennessee that is the next generation of Cadillac’s retail environmental design,” Andrews said.
The Andrews Transportation Group has run the Brentwood Cadillac dealership since 1979. When the opportunity arose to open another dealership, Andrews began to look to Mt. Juliet because of his connections to the area.
“I’ve lived in Middle Tennessee for pretty much my whole life,” Andrews said. “My wife and I have four kids, and the kids all play sports. We’ve been up to Wilson Central, and Mt. Juliet. Even though our business and our home is in Brentwood, we’ve been around Middle Tennessee a lot. When we had the opportunity to open an additional Cadillac store, we’ve always felt at home in Mt. Juliet. The more research that we started doing, we found that outside of our customers that live near the existing store in Brentwood, the next highest concentration of existing customers were people right around the Wilson County, Mt. Juliet and Hendersonville area.”
After finding that there was an existing customer base in the area, another important factor in the decision to put the new dealership in Mt. Juliet was the Andrews Transportation Group’s employees.
“As we took a look at where our team members live, we have a staff of about 150 people, and almost a third of them lived up towards the Mt. Juliet, Wilson County area,” Andrews said. “It made a whole lot of sense for a number of different ways, and it became that much more clear when we starting talking to the city manager, the mayor and other elected officials.”
The Andrews Transportation Group worked with local companies to build the facility.
“Having local partners has made navigating (the building process) really smooth,” Andrews said. ”It was really straightforward in terms of having a number of different alternative (locations) to look at, the staff at the city of Mt. Juliet being very transparent and available as we talked about the positives and negatives about different locations. We never felt any pressure for any different site.”
