Cadillac Dealership 1

Construction on a new Cadillac dealership coming in Mt. Juliet is expected to be completed later this month.

A new Cadillac dealership is coming to Mt. Juliet later this month.

Construction on Andrews Cadillac Mt. Juliet is expected to be completed later this month. The facility will open in the Paddocks shopping area and will encompass more than five acres that feature a showroom, along with service and parts departments.

