MJ LIONS DONATES TO WILSON RIDES PHOTO

The Mt. Juliet/West Wilson Lions Club recently made a $1,000 donation to Wilson Rides. Pictured are: (from left) Lion Steve Myatt and his guide dog (who utilize the Wilson Rides service), Wilson Rides Director Gaylynn Wilson and Lions Club member Jackie Murphy.

 Submitted

w

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.