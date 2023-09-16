A Mt. Juliet man lost his life in a multi-vechicle accident that occurred in Nashville on Monday afternoon.
According to Metro-Nashville Police, Marcus Davis II, 28, was killed in a three-vehicle collision on Hobson Pike at Couchville Pike.
“The preliminary investigation shows that Davis was driving his gray 2021 Toyota Corolla north on Hobson Pike when, according to witnesses, he attempted to pass another northbound vehicle, also a Toyota Corolla (teal in color),” Metro Police stated in a press release.
“Davis crossed over the no-passing double yellow lines and collided head-on with a southbound van.”
After the accident occurred, Davis was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
The driver of the van was also taken to Vanderbilt with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the teal Toyota Corolla was taken to Southern Hills Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
All three individuals were wearing their seatbelts, and authorities do not currently believe there was any impairment involved in the crash.
