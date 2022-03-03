The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners began negotiations over Mt. Juliet’s ambulance services at its meeting on Monday evening.
The board voted unanimously to work on discussions with Wilson County on an interlocal agreement to improve ambulance services for this city.
The agreement would have Wilson County immediately provide Mt. Juliet two ambulances with an option for a third ambulance. The Mt. Juliet Fire Department would operate and staff all three ambulances, while Wilson County would continue to both dispatch the ambulances and provide a medical director.
Wilson County would also continue to provide medical billing while revenues would be split 50-50 between the city and Wilson County.
The city commission will schedule the upcoming discussions over its next board meeting in two weeks.
Joey Cooper, the director of the Wilson County Emergency Management Agency, said that it has more than 27 vacancies out of the agency’s 102 paramedics and emergency medical technical positions as of the Wilson County EMA meeting last week.
Cooper added that WEMA’s staff is stressed out over this crisis due to working monumental amounts of overtime.
WEMA’s personnel shortages have led to longer response times and temporary shift closures on the eastern end of Wilson County.
The Wilson County Professional Firefighters Association has reported 148 closures on Mt. Juliet’s emergency service stations over the last two months.
“WEMA’s shortage will not only have an impact on citizens of Mt. Juliet but all the citizens of Wilson County,” said resident Byron Kamp.
Kamp, who attended WEMA’s commission meeting last week, said that Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto and the Wilson County Commission have known about this issue for months.
District 3 Commissioner Scott Hefner also thought that Mayor Hutto and the country commission knew about this issue for over a year.
“This is a failure of leadership across the board for putting citizens in jeopardy,” said Kamp.
Mt. Juliet Vice Mayor Ray Justice shared Kamp’s sentiments over Wilson County’s mismanagement of its emergency services.
“They got an entire department that is dying out there, and unfortunately, we are the victims of them,” said Justice. “This is complete bad management.”
Justice, who also attended WEMA’s meeting last week, thought that WEMA was “putting a Band-Aid on a sucking chest wound” with their staff shortages and their failure to protect Mt. Juliet residents.
“We are going to have to address these problems to Wilson County until they can get them fixed,” said Justice.
• In other business, the commission approved an agreement with Tesla to incorporate their Superchargers into 12 parking spaces in this city.
Tesla’s Superchargers will also go up to five feet of additional parking width to provide disability access and approximately 200-400 square feet for equipment at $1,000 per month.
Six parking spaces will serve as dedicated charged stalls for handicapped drivers, and six parking spaces will serve as charging stalls and general parking for a maximum of 30 minutes.
• The commission also approved a contract with Davis H. Elliott Construction Company to install a traffic signal at the intersection of Providence Parkway and Providence Commons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.