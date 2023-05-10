The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners approved a 349-home subdivision during Monday evening’s meeting.
The commission voted 3-2 in favor of Treymor, a 349-home planned unit development located off Benders Ferry Road.
Treymor will be built on 317 acres northeast of the intersection between Benders Ferry Road, Mays Chapel Road, and Liberty Chapel Road.
Civil Site Design Group, a Nashville-based civil engineering group and Treymor’s developer, estimates that the population for the development will be 698 people.
The group plans to develop the subdivision in six phases for over a five-year span.
However, numerous Mt. Juliet residents expressed concerns over the subdivision and its impact on Benders Ferry Road.
Resident Andrew Abraham said that approving the subdivision would lead to more traffic congestion and a catastrophic impact to the environment on the site of the property. He also provided handouts to the city commission of road improvements that he wanted to see near Polecat Road. Abraham would like to bring down the road from Polecat Road towards the corner of the subdivision and give it a bend. He said that it would require local developers to eliminate more than 10 houses.
District 1 commissioner Ray Justice was thrilled over the secured amount of open space in Treymor, but he wanted the exit from Mays Chapel Road to be the subdivision’s primary exit. He suggested to Civil Site Design Group to look over the handouts he got from Abraham so they could take the road improvements near Polecat Road into consideration.
Justice also wanted them to take the site’s lack of drainage into consideration while going over the property and to make sure the sewer comes from Mays Chapel Road to Polecat Road.
Ryan Lovelace, a principal with Civil Site Design Group, said that the group can work on most of the improvements, though it makes him nervous to reduce the number of lots.
“We are so used to having twice the amount of lots to absorb all of the additional requests we are now going through,” said Lovelace.
Lovelace said that they can address the lot counts to the city commission between the first and second reading.
District 3 commissioner Scott Hefner opposed Treymor because he felt that the city does not have a clear direction on improving Lebanon Road. Hefner said that the city commission should wait for five years until it has a new comprehensive transportation plan so that they can come back with this development and vote on it.
Mt. Juliet Mayor James Maness, who also opposed Treymor, feels that Benders Ferry Road is the wrong place for the subdivision to be developed.
“What I won’t do is vote for projects that are going to give myself a new set of issues to handle,” said Maness.
However, Justice said that if the city commission votes against Treymor, then the Wilson County Commission will vote on the development since the site of the property is zoned for agricultural use by Wilson County.
He also indicated that they need to let the developers work on the sewer and the road improvements for the subdivision.
