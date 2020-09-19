MURFREESBORO — Middle Tennessee State’s senior associate athletic director and senior women’s administrator Diane Turnham is the recipient of the 2020 ATHENA Award.
Turnham, who was nominated by the United Way of Murfreesboro and Rutherford Counties, accepted the honor Wednesday at a ceremony at Murfreesboro’s Embassy Suites.
“The ATHENA Award acknowledges an individual who excels in her profession, gives back to the community and helps develop other leaders, especially women,” according to a release from founding sponsor Rutherford Cable.
Turnham, who has been part of the MTSU community for 38 years, began there as an assistant basketball coach. She is known as a driving force behind the growth of scholarships for women athletes, better travel conditions, more operating funds, better equipment, better facilities and the addition of women’s soccer and golf programs.
“Athletes’ dedication, commitment to excellence and desire to excel have changed my life for the better,” Turnham said. “I do not see myself as a leader but as a servant, a person committed to making this world better for those around me.”
The 1976 Mt. Juliet High graduate was a longtime MTSU women’s basketball assistant to, among others, her former high school coach Larry Joe Inman. She has served on several NCAA committees and was the chair of the 2019-20 women’s basketball committee, which administers the NCAA tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.