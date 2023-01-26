MT. JULIET NOON ROTARY BIKE GIVEAWAY PHOTO

The Mt. Juliet Noon Rotary Club awarded a bicycle to W.A. Wright Elementary second-grade student Caleb Gregory last Friday as a part of its Wheels in Motion Program, which honors students from elementary schools in Mt. Juliet. Every quarter, the faculty and staff of each school select a student based on the principles of the Rotary Four-Way Test. The test asks four questions: is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build good will and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned? Pictured at the bicycle presentation are: (from left) Rotarian Sam Anderson, Caleb Gregory, Caleb’s father Paul Gregory, and Rotarian Toni Burton.

