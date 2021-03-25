Mt. Juliet outscores Lady Devils 15-11

MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet scored a first-inning touchdown Tuesday night and built on that seven-run lead to outscore Lebanon, 15-11.
Gabby Faccadio had the big blow in the first with a three-run double. Brylee Sayer had an RBI single and Karah Hood a run-scoring groundout.
Lebanon came back with three runs in the third and sixth innings and four in the seventh. But Mt. Juliet stayed ahead with three in the fifth and four in the sixth.
Lily Beth Waddle drove in five Lady Devil runs on singles in the third and seventh innings and a homer in the sixth. Aly Dickerson and Alaina Smith had doubles in the Lebanon sixth.
Each team had 13 hits. Sayer, Faccadio, Hood and Kaileigh Billington had multiple hits for Mt. Juliet while Smith and Waddle each had three hits and Dickerson and Jordan Bush two apiece for Lebanon. Taylor Haymans survived Lebanon’s attack by pitching all seven innings for Mt. Juliet, striking out four.
Dickerson pitched the first inning for Lebanon before Landry Dixon worked the next five and Karlee Wright the sixth.
Watertown BLANKED by UppermanWATERTOWN — Watertown was shut out by visiting Upperman 12-0 Tuesday.
The Lady Bees led 2-0 before expanding the margin with two each in the fourth and fifth and breaking the game open with six in the sixth, finishing the game with 10 hits while taking advantage of nine Lady Tiger errors.
Jaina Drennon pitched 51/3 innings for Watertown before Zoe Baskin got the final two outs in the sixth as the Lady Tigers fell to 4-3.
Baskin and Abby Cooper had the only Lady Tiger hits.
Watertown was coming off a 10-0 home triumph over Gordonsville on Monday.
Drennon drove in three runs and Baskin two as the Lady Tigers blew open a 1-0 game with five runs in the third and two each in the fourth and sixth innings.
Bre Buhler banged out three of Watertown’s 17 hits while Baskin and Brittni Allison each added two. Drennon struck out six in five innings before Baskin pitched the sixth. The pair allowed three hits.
Fox’s four RBI lifts Lady Devils past CookevilleCasey Fox drove in four runs Monday to lift Lebanon to an 8-2 win over visiting Cookeville.
Fox’s RBI came on a first-inning single, a fifth-inning double and a sixth-inning home run.
Addie Grace Porter broke a 1-1 tie when her bases-loaded walk lifted Lebanon to a fourth-inning lead.
The Lady Devils broke the game open with four runs in the fifth inning with Fox, Jordan Bush, Sarah Kizer and Aly Dickerson picking up an RBI apiece.
Karlee Wright scattered six hits and struck out 11 in a complete-game for Lebanon.
The Lady Devils had nine hits, including three each from Fox and Alaina Smith.
Lebanon was to travel to Mt. Juliet on Tuesday night and Green Hill tonight.
