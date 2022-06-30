The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners passed its yearly budget on the second reading at its meeting on Monday night.
The city’s overall budget is $53.8 million.
Mt. Juliet’s public safety department has the largest department budget with $22 million, followed by the city government with $7.5 million. The city’s public works budget comes in at $5.6 million, and the city’s parks and recreation budget at $5.2 million.
The city’s fiscal-year budget starts on July 1, 2022, and ends on June 30, 2023.
In the last commission meeting, the body amended more than $353,000 into the city’s budget to increased salaries for city employees while raising the Social Security cost-of-living adjustment from 6% to 8%.
The city commission also upgraded a line item to $60,000, which provides city manager Kenny Martin with a truck.
During Monday’s meeting, the city commission amended the increase of salaries for the Mt. Juliet Police Department to $115,000 and for the Mt. Juliet Police Department’s community education unit to $8,500.
The Mt. Juliet Police Department’s salary increases would be for eight Mt. Juliet police officers with more than three years of experience.
Deputy police chief Michael Mullins said that increasing the salaries puts them in a position where that if the Mt. Juliet Police Department is recruiting certified officers with more than three years of experience, they do not have to train them and will not have those officers spend a lot of time in the department’s field training officer program (FTO).
“This would save us time and training, get our officers on the road quicker, and quite honestly, not tie up our second officer by having him train with a certified officer in the first place,” said Mullins.
Mullins said the increase was the best-case scenario for him to find six officers with more than three years of experience by the start of the yearly budget.
“The increase would bring our certified officers at least up to a level five in our pay scale,” said Mullins.
Martin said that the salary increases will not have any major impact on the department.
He added that it gives Mt. Juliet police officers the flexibility of having the top number on department’s pay scale.
“It used to be that Mt. Juliet employees would start at the bottom and their work way up, but it gave us a disadvantage for our public works department,” said Martin. “However, we’ve had that flexibility in other departments, and this flexibility is there in our police department.”
Resident Byron Kamp said that Mt. Juliet’s yearly budget will move the city and its residents forward, particularly with their fire and ambulance services.
“Justice was done several years ago when Mt. Juliet created its own fire department,” said Kamp. “In this case tonight, justice was done with the creation of our own emergency medical services.”
Kamp believes that if the city’s four ambulances are stationed within Mt. Juliet when its services are up and running, the people of Wilson County will thank the city for providing emergency services to Mt. Juliet residents.
