The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission approved on a new public works and engineering building near Clemmons Road during Thursday evening’s meeting.
The commission forwarded a positive recommendation on the facility to the Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners.
The city commission will plan on purchasing a former Brentwood Auto Brokers warehouse on Clemmons Road for $9 million if they approve the purchase on their yearly budget.
They commission look at the purchase during its next meeting on June 26.
The Mt. Juliet Public Works Department’s new facility would replace much of the department’s facilities on East Hill Street.
Mt. Juliet Mayor James Maness said that the new public works building would limit the stress on the current public works facility, which is located near Mt. Juliet City Hall.
“Our new public works facility will provide a ton of warehouse space for this department as well as our various city departments,” said Maness.
Maness said that the city commission went over its appraisals on the new facility with Great American, LLC, a Lebanon-based company, and the city is close to getting the asking price for the building.
Maness also indicated that the purchase would authorize Mt. Juliet City Manager Kenny Martin to negotiate the price of the new public works building to be in alignment with the appraisal.
The planning commission also approved a site plan for Chipotle and Keke’s Breakfast Café on Lebanon Road. Para Design, a local engineer group and the developers for both restaurants, plans to build Chipotle and Keke’s on the north side of the street.
Those restaurants will replace Stylemasters, a local hair salon and one of Mt. Juliet’s longest standing businesses for over 46 years. Stylemasters plans to move its salon to a new location on Nonaville Road, behind the Speedway convenience store.
Site plans show that Chipotle will be built at approximately 2,360 square feet, while Keke’s will be built at more than 4,200 square feet.
During Thursday’s meeting, Mt. Juliet Planning Commission Chairman Luke Winchester went over some minor concerns with the property, including the handicap parking spaces on the east side of the two restaurants. Winchester said that the handicap spaces were wider than a standard parking space in that area.
Jessica Gore, the principal of Para Design, clarified that the dimension line of the handicap spaces visually makes them wider. She said that the developers moved the driveway over to the west side of the property.
“This is different than building a Starbucks, because you don’t have the center drive aisle for these two restaurants,” said Gore.
Winchester praised the development of Chipotle and Keke’s for including crosswalks on the left and right sides of the two restaurants, but he felt there should be a crosswalk stripe in the back of the property.
He said that the developers should put no parking signs on the main drive aisle to the property’s west side.
Chipotle also has a Mt. Juliet location on Old Pleasant Grove Road, and Keke’s has more than 55 locations in the state of Florida.
