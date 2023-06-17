MT. JULIET COMMISSION PHOTO

On Thursday evening, the Mt. Juliet Planning Commission forwarded a positive recommendation for a new public works and engineering building on to the Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners.

The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission approved on a new public works and engineering building near Clemmons Road during Thursday evening’s meeting.

The commission forwarded a positive recommendation on the facility to the Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners.

