MT. JULIET — The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission recommended changing RS-15 zoning to a high-density land use designation at its meeting on Thursday evening.
The city of Mt. Juliet formerly classified medium-density housing as RS-15 prior to Thursday’s change. However, city officials have noticed that there are RS-15 planned-unit developments (PUDs) proposing lot sizes as little as 5,000 to 7,500 square feet.
Mt. Juliet Vice Mayor Ray Justice responded by requesting that the Mt. Juliet Planning Commission reclassify RS-15 zoning as high-density housing to appease to the demands of the small lot sizes in those developments.
That reclassification will have RS-15 join alongside RS-10 and R-10 as high-density housing.
RS-20 zoning will only be classified as medium-density housing.
Mt. Juliet City Planner Jennifer Hamblen said that Justice was concerned over the small lot sizes that he has seen in several subdivisions.
“He thought the lot sizes were so small that they did not really meet the classifications of medium-density housing,” said Hamblen.
Herrington, Wynfield, and Bradshaw Farms are among the subdivisions that are zoned as RS-15.
The average lot size for RS-15 PUDs is between 6,700 and 7,000 square feet.
Hamblen said that average lot size is more typical in a high-density environment.
She also said that RS-15’s reclassification as high-density will apply for future land use plan amendments.
Hamblen indicated that having the minimum lot size average of 10,000 square feet for single-family homes, which was passed by the Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners on Monday, will help the city have larger lot sizes being developed.
“In my opinion, RS-15 in a 5,000-square-foot loft is high density,” said Hamblen.
In other news, the Mt. Juliet Planning Commission recommended Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church’s sewer service Thursday.
They will forward that recommendation on to the Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners.
Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church will connect to the city’s sewage system by utilizing its grinder pump system on the church’s property and directing the wastewater flows east to the low-pressure force main along Nonaville Road.
The church is located outside Mt. Juliet’s current city limits and inside the city’s urban growth boundary.
Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church will pay all regular fees and a 100% surcharge for all city fees due to its property not being within city limits.
The church also agreed to pay the tap and capacity fees required for connection to the city’s sewage system.
Pastor Steve Willingham said that he had a vision for this church as an expansion that is growing all around residents.
Willingham added that after he talked about installing a sewage service for Cedar Grove with Mt. Juliet City Engineer Shane Shamanur before sending a sewer request to Mt. Juliet Public Works Director Andy Barlow, he quickly paid for the sewer outside of the city limits.
Willingham also talked about the city’s growth, with apartments being developed throughout Mt. Juliet.
“Somebody is going to want to know God more, and seeing (as) the Grove is probably a place where everybody wants to come, and I want to be there for the church’s expansion to have room for them,” said Willingham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.