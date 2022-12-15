When Mount Juliet Police Department officers had the opportunity to get to know 12-year-old Landry after they responded to a call from her home, they wanted to do something for the music-loving girl for the holidays.
Det. Shanna Drake met Landry after she’d found a family member who had passed away. The detective and other members of the Mt. Juliet Police Department staff ensured that she was taken care of.
“It was sad for the officers and detectives that responded to that,” Mt. Juliet Police Department Public Information Officer Tyler Chandler said. “When they were with her, they learned that she liked music and wanted to get into playing the guitar, so that story spread around.”
Drake wanted to do something for Landry to show her that they cared beyond just doing their jobs.
“We do care for her,” Drake said. “We were slightly worried about her, and we wanted to show her that we’re there for her.”
Drake called Landry’s aunt to find out what she was interested in and learned that she liked arts and crafts, reading, and had taken a few guitar lessons and wanted to learn more.
Lt. James Cothron had a guitar that he no longer played and planned to gift it to Landry. Officer Paul Foutch ensured that the instrument was tuned before they delivered it to her new home in Cookeville.
“We signed it and wrote some nice things on there to show here that we’re here for her and we care about her and wish her the best, and that we know its going to be hard going into the holidays, but she had people that cared about her,” Drake said.
Drake and Det. Cameron Smith accompanied Cothron to give Landry the guitar.
“She was very sweet,” Drake said. “She didn’t know what to say, and she really appreciated it. It was nice seeing her. She was smiling, and she was happy about it.”
Drake has continued to call and check in on Landry since the incident to make sure that she’s okay.
“We come across all kinds of incidents and they always pull on your heart strings, especially when they involve a child,” Chandler said. “Our officers just want to do what they can to bring a smile to that child’s face that they weren’t able to see while dealing with the incident. They know that they’re in a bad time in their life and want to do what they can to try to re-energize that joy and get them forward thinking in a positive way.
“We’re just not a police department that’s going to respond and do the investigation and just roll out. We want to continue to look after folks beyond just the initial incident.”
