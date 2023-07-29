The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners reappointed Kenny Martin as the Mt. Juliet city manager during Monday evening’s commission meeting.
They voted unanimously to approve Martin’s employment contract with the city of Mt. Juliet.
Updated: July 29, 2023 @ 9:54 am
Martin has been the Mt. Juliet city manager for more than 12 years. He started as a police officer in Mt. Juliet in 1990 and also served as a police chief for the Mt. Juliet Police Department.
City officials and Mt. Juliet residents have praised Martin for his work and his commitment to making Mt. Juliet a thriving city.
“I have been involved with the city around Kenny since I was 14, and he was the reason why I went into law enforcement,” said Mt. Juliet Police Capt. Tyler Chandler.
Chandler said that Martin’s heart has not changed for the community, but what has changed under his leadership is the quality of life and the beauty of Mt. Juliet, in addition to the city’s infrastructure and public safety.
District 3 commissioner Scott Hefner said that he has not met a more passionate person than Martin.
“You’re an amazing CEO, and that’s what you are,” Hefner said. “You are running a corporation, which is the city of Mt. Juliet. I would imagine every single employee in this city has got a tremendous amount of respect for you.”
Hefner said that if there was anything that he could change, it would be for the city commission to not allow Martin to retire.
However, Hefner acknowledged that letting Martin stay as city manager for a lifetime would not be fair to him.
Martin, who has been a Mt. Juliet resident for more than 30 years, said that he would not imagine having worked with the city for such a long time.
“I would be remised to say that I’m the lucky one,” said Martin. “I wouldn’t be able to do what I do if it weren’t for a great group of citizens, and God placed me here because Mt. Juliet is a wonderful city.”
The city commission also unanimously approved on an agreement to widen South Mt. Juliet Road. The city plans to widen the street from Central Pike to Providence Way as it supports a supplemental agreement with RaganSmith Associates Inc., a civil engineering services firm, to complete the development of this project.
The city commission also unanimously approved an agreement to install traffic signals at the intersection of East Division Street and Golden Bear Gateway. The city will work alongside Davis H. Elliott Construction Company, a Lexington-based utility contractor, to install the signals, which is expected to improve traffic delays at the intersection.
The city commission also unanimously approved final revisions over Mt. Juliet’s urban growth boundary. The commission agreed to expand its urban growth boundary from 55.30 to 55.37 square miles.
The Wilson County Urban Growth Boundary Committee approved Mt. Juliet’s urban growth boundary map last week.
The city will also give the overall map of Wilson County a final vote before sending it to the state of Tennessee for approval.
