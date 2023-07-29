MT. JULIET COMMISSION PHOTO

The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners unanimously approved final revisions of Mt. Juliet’s urban growth boundary during Monday evening’s city commission meeting.

 Submitted

The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners reappointed Kenny Martin as the Mt. Juliet city manager during Monday evening’s commission meeting.

They voted unanimously to approve Martin’s employment contract with the city of Mt. Juliet.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.